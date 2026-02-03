Emerson Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2026.
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2025 Q1
2026 Q1
Change
Underlying Orders1
9 %
Net Sales
$4,175
$4,346
4 %
Underlying Sales 2
2 %
Pretax Earnings
$775
$775
Margin
18.6 %
17.8 %
(80) bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA3
$1,169
$1,203
Margin
28.0 %
27.7 %
(30) bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$1.02
$1.07
5 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share4
$1.38
$1.46
6 %
Operating Cash Flow
$777
$699
(10) %
Free Cash Flow
$694
$602
(13) %
Management Commentary
"Emerson met sales commitments and exceeded expectations for profitability as our global teams continue to execute well," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of strong underlying orders growth, and we are experiencing robust demand for our automation technology, led by Software & Systems, with strength in North America, India and the Middle East & Africa."
Karsanbhai continued, "Emerson is accelerating innovation, introducing new products and delivering on the critical programs we highlighted at our 2025 investor conference. These releases advance our capabilities in software-defined automation and further enhance our leadership position in high-growth verticals."
2026 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.
2026 Q2
2026
Net Sales Growth
3% - 4%
~5.5%
Underlying Sales Growth
1% - 2%
~4%
Earnings Per Share
$1.06 - $1.11
$4.78 - $4.93
Amortization of intangibles
~$0.35
~$1.38
Restructuring and related costs
~$0.06
~$0.14
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
~$0.02
~$0.06
Discrete taxes
~$0.01
~$0.04
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.50 - $1.55
$6.40 - $6.55
Operating Cash Flow
$4.0B - $4.1B
Free Cash Flow
$3.5B - $3.6B
Share Repurchase
~$1.0B
1 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
2 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
4 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Central Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Net sales
$ 4,175
$ 4,346
Cost and expenses
Cost of sales
1,940
2,035
SG&A expenses
1,224
1,242
Other deductions, net
228
204
Interest expense, net
8
90
Earnings before income taxes
775
775
Income taxes
182
169
Net earnings
593
606
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
8
1
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 585
$ 605
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
571.1
564.1
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 1.02
$ 1.07
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$ 229
$ 205
Restructuring costs
11
9
Other
(12)
(10)
Total
$ 228
$ 204
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Sept 30, 2025
Dec 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 1,544
$ 1,748
Receivables, net
3,101
2,972
Inventories
2,213
2,353
Other current assets
1,725
1,770
Total current assets
8,583
8,843
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,871
2,867
Goodwill
18,193
18,182
Other intangibles
9,458
9,205
Other
2,859
2,842
Total assets
$ 41,964
$ 41,939
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 4,797
$ 5,832
Accounts payable
1,384
1,339
Accrued expenses
3,616
3,349
Total current liabilities
9,797
10,520
Long-term debt
8,319
7,575
Other liabilities
3,550
3,552
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
20,282
20,277
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
16
15
Total equity
20,298
20,292
Total liabilities and equity
$ 41,964
$ 41,939
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 593
$ 606
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
383
359
Stock compensation
68
55
Changes in operating working capital
(154)
(357)
Other, net
(113)
36
Cash provided by operating activities
777
699
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(83)
(97)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(37)
-
Other, net
(22)
(28)
Cash used in investing activities
(142)
(125)
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
2
(485)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
-
3,473
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
-
(2,099)
Payments of long-term debt
(2)
(587)
Dividends paid
(301)
(312)
Purchases of common stock
(899)
(250)
Other, net
(91)
(104)
Cash used in financing activities
(1,291)
(364)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(98)
(6)
Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
(754)
204
Beginning cash and equivalents
3,588
1,544
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 2,834
$ 1,748
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Control Systems & Software
$ 1,023
$ 1,044
2 %
- %
Test & Measurement
359
409
14 %
11 %
Software & Systems
$ 1,382
$ 1,453
5 %
3 %
Sensors
972
996
2 %
1 %
Final Control
1,334
1,394
4 %
2 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 2,306
$ 2,390
4 %
2 %
Safety & Productivity
$ 487
$ 503
3 %
1 %
Total
$ 4,175
$ 4,346
4 %
2 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
Americas
3 %
Europe
3 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
- %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
As Reported
Adjusted
As
Adjusted
Earnings
Control Systems & Software
$ 208
$ 337
$ 232
$ 334
Margins
20.3 %
33.0 %
22.2 %
31.9 %
Test & Measurement
(13)
91
14
121
Margins
(3.6) %
25.5 %
3.6 %
29.7 %
Software & Systems
$ 195
$ 428
$ 246
$ 455
Margins
14.1 %
31.1 %
17.0 %
31.3 %
Sensors
285
296
266
282
Margins
29.3 %
30.5 %
26.7 %
28.3 %
Final Control
305
341
331
361
Margins
22.9 %
25.5 %
23.8 %
25.9 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 590
$ 637
$ 597
$ 643
Margins
25.6 %
27.6 %
25.0 %
26.9 %
Safety & Productivity
$ 96
$ 104
$ 97
$ 105
Margins
19.7 %
21.3 %
19.2 %
20.9 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(68)
(66)
(55)
(51)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
27
27
29
29
Corporate and other
(57)
(34)
(49)
(40)
Interest expense, net
(8)
-
(90)
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 775
$ 1,096
$ 775
$ 1,141
Margins
18.6 %
26.3 %
17.8 %
26.3 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 1,169
$ 1,203
Margins
28.0 %
27.7 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Control Systems & Software
$ 127
$ 2
$ 101
$ 1
Test & Measurement
105
(1)
107
-
Software & Systems
$ 232
$ 1
$ 208
$ 1
Sensors
10
1
11
5
Final Control
29
7
28
2
Intelligent Devices
$ 39
$ 8
$ 39
$ 7
Safety & Productivity
$ 7
$ 1
$ 7
$ 1
Corporate
-
3
-
2
Total
$ 278
$ 13
$ 254
$ 11
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025.
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
Depreciation and Amortization
2024
2025
Control Systems & Software
$ 149
$ 122
Test & Measurement
118
119
Software & Systems
267
241
Sensors
31
33
Final Control
55
56
Intelligent Devices
86
89
Safety & Productivity
19
19
Corporate
11
10
Total
$ 383
$ 359
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (68)
$ (55)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
2
4
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (66)
$ (51)
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (57)
$ (49)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
3
2
Acquisition / divestiture costs
20
7
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
$ (34)
$ (40)
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
Pretax earnings
$ 775
$ 775
Percent of sales
18.6 %
17.8 %
Interest expense, net
8
90
Amortization of intangibles
278
254
Restructuring and related costs
13
11
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
22
11
Adjusted EBITA
$ 1,096
$ 1,141
Percent of sales
26.3 %
26.3 %
Quarter Ended Dec 31,
2024
2025
GAAP earnings per share
$ 1.02
$ 1.07
Amortization of intangibles
0.31
0.35
Restructuring and related costs
0.02
0.02
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.03
0.01
Discrete taxes
-
0.01
Adjusted earnings per share
$ 1.38
$ 1.46
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Pretax
Income
Net
Non-
Interests
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 775
$ 169
$ 606
$ 1
$ 605
$ 1.07
Amortization of intangibles
254
1
59
195
-
195
0.35
Restructuring and related costs
11
2
3
8
-
8
0.02
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
11
2
9
-
9
0.01
Discrete Taxes
-
(5)
5
-
5
0.01
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 1,051
$ 228
$ 823
$ 1
$ 822
$ 1.46
Interest expense, net
90
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,141
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 8
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
2026 Q1 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions) /
Underlying
Control Systems & Software
2 %
(2) %
- %
- %
Test & Measurement
14 %
(3) %
- %
11 %
Software & Systems
5 %
(2) %
- %
3 %
Sensors
2 %
(1) %
- %
1 %
Final Control
4 %
(2) %
- %
2 %
Intelligent Devices
4 %
(2) %
- %
2 %
Safety and Productivity
3 %
(2) %
- %
1 %
Emerson
4 %
(2) %
- %
2 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2026 Q2
2026
Guidance
Reported (GAAP)
3% - 4%
~5.5%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~(2 pts)
~(1.5 pts)
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
-
-
Underlying (non-GAAP)
1% - 2%
~4%
2025 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Control Systems & Software
$ 208
20.3 %
$ 127
$ 2
$ 337
33.0 %
Test & Measurement
(13)
(3.6) %
105
(1)
91
25.5 %
Software & Systems
$ 195
14.1 %
$ 232
$ 1
$ 428
31.1 %
Sensors
285
29.3 %
10
1
296
30.5 %
Final Control
305
22.9 %
29
7
341
25.5 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 590
25.6 %
$ 39
$ 8
$ 637
27.6 %
Safety & Productivity
$ 96
19.7 %
$ 7
$ 1
$ 104
21.3 %
2026 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Control Systems & Software
$ 232
22.2 %
$ 101
$ 1
$ 334
31.9 %
Test & Measurement
14
3.6 %
107
-
121
29.7 %
Software & Systems
$ 246
17.0 %
$ 208
$ 1
$ 455
31.3 %
Sensors
266
26.7 %
11
5
282
28.3 %
Final Control
331
23.8 %
28
2
361
25.9 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 597
25.0 %
$ 39
$ 7
$ 643
26.9 %
Safety & Productivity
$ 97
19.2 %
$ 7
$ 1
$ 105
20.9 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2025 Q1
2026 Q1
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 775
$ 775
Margin
18.6 %
17.8 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
106
165
Amortization of intangibles
278
254
Restructuring and related costs
10
9
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,169
$ 1,203
Margin
28.0 %
27.7 %
Free Cash Flow
2025 Q1
2026 Q1
2026E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 777
$ 699
$4.0 - $4.1
Capital expenditures
(83)
(97)
~(0.45)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 694
$ 602
$3.5 - $3.6
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
