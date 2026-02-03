Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 22:10 Uhr
24 Leser
3M Company: 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Company Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13, 2026.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M
3M?(NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how?3M?is shaping the future at?3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
