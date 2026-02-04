Yum China Holdings, Inc.: Yum China Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Sam e-S tore Sales Increased 3%, System Sales Grew 7% and Operating Profit Up 25%

Full Year Operating Profit Rose 11%; Diluted EPS Up 8%, or 14% Excluding Mark-to-Market and F/X Impact

Increase Dividend by 21% and On Track to Return $1.5 billion to Shareholders in 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total system sales grew 7% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X").

grew 7% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). Same-store sales grew 3% YoY, the third consecutive quarter of growth. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY, the 12th consecutive quarter of growth.

3% YoY, the third consecutive quarter of growth. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY, the 12th consecutive quarter of growth. Total revenues increased 9% YoY to $2.8 billion, or a 7% increase excluding F/X.

increased 9% YoY to $2.8 billion, or a 7% increase excluding F/X. Opened a fourth-quarter record of 587 net new stores , of which 36% were opened by franchisees.

, of which 36% were opened by franchisees. Operating profit grew 25% YoY to $187 million. Core operating profit grew 23% YoY.

grew 25% YoY to $187 million. grew 23% YoY. OP margin was 6.6%, an increase of 80 basis points YoY.

was 6.6%, an increase of 80 basis points YoY. Restaurant margin was 13.0%, an increase of 70 basis points YoY, driven primarily by improvements in Food and Paper and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses ratios.

was 13.0%, an increase of 70 basis points YoY, driven primarily by improvements in Food and Paper and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses ratios. Diluted EPS increased 33% YoY to $0.40, or up 29% excluding F/X, and up 21% further excluding the impact (1) of the mark-to-market equity investments.

increased 33% YoY to $0.40, or up 29% excluding F/X, and up 21% further excluding the impact of the mark-to-market equity investments. Delivery sales grew 34% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 53% of total Company sales, up from 42% in the same quarter last year.

Full Year Highlights

Total system sales grew 4% YoY, excluding F/X.

grew 4% YoY, excluding F/X. Same-store sales grew 1% YoY.

grew 1% YoY. Total revenues increased 4% YoY to $11.8 billion, also a 4% increase excluding F/X.

increased 4% YoY to $11.8 billion, also a 4% increase excluding F/X. Opened 1,706 net new stores , of which 31% were opened by franchisees. Total store count reached 18,101 as of December 31, 2025.

, of which 31% were opened by franchisees. reached 18,101 as of December 31, 2025. Operating profit grew 11% YoY to $1.3 billion. Core operating profit also grew 11% YoY.

grew 11% YoY to $1.3 billion. also grew 11% YoY. OP margin was 10.9%, up 60 basis points YoY.

was 10.9%, up 60 basis points YoY. Restaurant margin was 16.3%, an increase of 60 basis points YoY, driven primarily by improvements in Food and Paper and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses ratios.

was 16.3%, an increase of 60 basis points YoY, driven primarily by improvements in Food and Paper and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses ratios. Diluted EPS increased 8% YoY to $2.51, also up 8% excluding F/X, and up 14% further excluding the impact (2) of the mark-to-market equity investments.

increased 8% YoY to $2.51, also up 8% excluding F/X, and up 14% further excluding the impact of the mark-to-market equity investments. Returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2025 through $353 million in cash dividends and $1.14 billion in share repurchases .

and $1.14 billion in . Delivery sales grew 25% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 48% of total Company sales, up from 39% last year.

grew 25% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 48% of total Company sales, up from 39% last year. Total membership of KFC and Pizza Hut exceeded 590 million, up 13% YoY. Active Members, defined as those who transacted in the past 12 months, of KFC or Pizza Hut, exceeded 265 million, representing a 13% YoY increase.

(1) Refers to a 1 cent favorable F/X impact, a lower mark-to-market loss of 0.1 cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with a loss of 2 cents in the fourth quarter of 2024. (2) Refers to an unfavorable impact from a mark-to-market loss of 6 cents in full year 2025 and a mark-to-market gain of 8 cents in full year 2024, and minimal F/X impact.

CEO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "Our fourth quarter performance capped off 2025 on a high note. Thanks to our team's hard work, we delivered same-store sales growth for three consecutive quarters and same-store transactions growth for twelve consecutive quarters. System sales growth sequentially improved to 7%, and operating profit increased 25% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. KFC has unlocked new consumption occasions through its KCOFFEE cafe and KPRO side-by-side modules. Pizza Hut has enhanced its value-for-money proposition and developed the WOW model to expand into previously untapped locations, especially in lower-tier cities."

Wat concluded, "Looking ahead, we are on track to reach over 20,000 stores in 2026 and are targeting more than 30,000 stores by 2030 with an equity-and-franchise hybrid model. We are also broadening our addressable market through front-end segmentation and back-end consolidation. As discussed at our Investor Day, we remain committed to executing our RGM 3.0 strategy, with a dual focus on innovation and operational efficiency."

Key Financial Results



Fourth Quarter



Full Year









%/ppts Change











%/ppts Change

2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X



2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X System Sales Growth (3) (%) 7

4

NM

NM



4

5

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (3) (%) 3

(1)

NM

NM



1

(3)

NM

NM Operating Profit ($mn) 187

151

+25

+23



1,290

1,162

+11

+11 Adjusted Operating Profit (4) ($mn) 187

151

+25

+23



1,290

1,162

+11

+11 Core Operating Profit (4) (5) ($mn) 185

151

NM

+23



1,292

1,162

NM

+11 OP Margin (6) (%) 6.6

5.8

+0.8

+0.8



10.9

10.3

+0.6

+0.7 Core OP Margin (4) (7) (%) 6.6

5.8

NM

+0.8



11.0

10.3

NM

+0.7 Net Income ($mn) 140

115

+24

+22



929

911

+2

+2 Adjusted Net Income (4) ($mn) 140

115

+24

+22



929

911

+2

+2 Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($) 0.40

0.30

+33

+29



2.51

2.33

+8

+8 Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (4) ($) 0.40

0.30

+33

+29



2.51

2.33

+8

+8 (3) System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding

the period during which stores are temporarily closed. (4) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. (5) Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the impact of F/X. The Company uses core operating profit

for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Current period amounts are derived by translating results at average exchange rates of the prior year period. (6) OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. (7) Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

The Company is on track to return $1.5 billion each year from 2024 to 2026, which is annually around 8% of our market capitalization as of February 3, 2026.

In 2025, the Company returned $1.5 billion for the full year and $539 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year, Yum China repurchased 24.7 million shares of common stock, which is equivalent to approximately 7% of its outstanding shares as of December 31, 2024.

In 2026, the Company plans to return $1.5 billion in capital to shareholders. Yum China's board of directors (the "Board") declared a 21% increase in the cash dividend, raising it to $0.29 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on March 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2026. The Company has entered into share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong for an aggregate repurchase amount of approximately US$460 million through open market transactions for the first half of 2026. The share repurchase agreements include approximately US$350 million under Rule 10b5-1 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in the U.S. and approximately HK$880 million for a similar program in Hong Kong.

Starting in 2027, the Company plans to return approximately 100% of annual free cash flow after subsidiaries' dividend payments to non-controlling interests. This is anticipated to translate into an average annual return of approximately $900 million to over $1 billion in 2027 and 2028, and to exceed $1 billion in 2028.

KFC



Fourth Quarter Full Year









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X 2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 12,997

11,648

+12

NM 12,997

11,648

+12

NM System Sales Growth (%) 8

5

NM

NM 5

6

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) 3

(1)

NM

NM 1

(2)

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 2,125

1,954

+9

+7 8,871

8,509

+4

+4 Operating Profit ($mn) 223

192

+16

+14 1,285

1,192

+8

+8 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 220

192

NM

+14 1,285

1,192

NM

+8 OP Margin (%) 10.5

9.9

+0.6

+0.6 14.5

14.0

+0.5

+0.5 Restaurant Margin (%) 14.0

13.3

+0.7

+0.7 17.4

16.9

+0.5

+0.5

Fourth Quarter:

System sales for KFC grew 8% YoY. Same-store sales increased 3% YoY, and same-store transactions grew 3% YoY. Ticket average was flat YoY, as growth in smaller orders was offset by increased delivery mix, which carries a relatively higher ticket average.

Delivery sales grew 34% YoY, contributing approximately 53% of KFC's Company sales, up from 42% in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit increased 16% YoY to $223 million. Core operating profit increased 14% YoY.

OP margin was 10.5%, an increase of 60 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 14.0%, expanding 70 basis points YoY, primarily due to streamlined operations and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of increased rider cost due to the higher delivery mix and wage inflation in low single digits.

Full Year:

System sales for KFC grew 5% YoY. Same-store sales grew 1% YoY.

Delivery sales grew 26% YoY, contributing approximately 48% of KFC's Company sales.

KFC opened 1,349 net new stores in 2025, with 504 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 37%. Total store count reached 12,997 stores at year-end 2025, of which 15% are operated by franchisees.

Operating profit was $1.3 billion, up 8% YoY. Core operating profit also increased 8% YoY.

OP margin was 14.5%, an increase of 50 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 17.4%, expanding 50 basis points YoY, primarily due to favorable commodity prices and streamlined operations, partially offset by the impact of increased rider cost due to the higher delivery mix and value-for-money offerings.

Pizza Hut



Fourth Quarter Full Year









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X 2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 4,168

3,724

+12

NM 4,168

3,724

+12

NM System Sales Growth (%) 6

3

NM

NM 4

2

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) 1

(2)

NM

NM 1

(5)

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 540

510

+6

+4 2,324

2,260

+3

+3 Operating Profit ($mn) 20

14

+52

+51 183

153

+19

+20 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 20

14

NM

+51 184

153

NM

+20 OP Margin (%) 3.7

2.6

+1.1

+1.1 7.9

6.8

+1.1

+1.1 Restaurant Margin (%) 9.9

9.3

+0.6

+0.6 12.8

12.0

+0.8

+0.8

Fourth Quarter:

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 6% YoY. Same-store sales increased 1% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 13% YoY, the 12th consecutive quarter of growth. Ticket average was 11% lower YoY, consistent with our mass-market strategy and driven mainly by better value-for-money.

Delivery sales grew 33% YoY, contributing approximately 54% of Pizza Hut's Company sales, up from 42% in the same quarter last year.

Operating profit grew 52% YoY to $20 million, a fourth-quarter record high. Core operating profit increased 51% YoY.

OP margin was 3.7%, an increase of 110 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 9.9%, expanding 60 basis points YoY, primarily due to streamlined operations and automation, favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of increased cost associated with higher delivery sales mix and value-for-money offerings.

Full Year:

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 4% YoY. Same-store sales grew 1% YoY.

Delivery sales grew 22% YoY, contributing approximately 47% of Pizza Hut's Company sales.

Pizza Hut opened a record 444 net new stores in 2025, with 139 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 31%. Total store count reached 4,168 stores at year-end 2025, of which 8% are operated by franchisees.

Operating profit was $183 million, up 19% YoY. Core operating profit increased 20% YoY.

OP margin was 7.9%, an increase of 110 basis points YoY, and a record level since the Company's listing in 2016.

Restaurant margin was 12.8%, expanding 80 basis points YoY, primarily due to favorable commodity prices, streamlined operations and automation, partially offset by the impact of value-for-money offerings and increased cost associated with higher delivery sales mix.

2026 Outlook

The Company targets:

Total stores of over 20,000, or more than 1,900 net new stores.

40-50% franchise mix of net new stores for both KFC and Pizza Hut.

Capital expenditures of approximately $600 million to $700 million.

$1.5 billion capital return to shareholders.

Other Updates

Yum China has been named a Top Employer in China by the Top Employers Institute for the eighth consecutive year and ranked first in the restaurant industry for the fifth year in a row. These recognitions highlight the Company's unwavering commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace and employee experience.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" and "Segment Results" within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, February 4, 2026).

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com . Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements under the section titled "2026 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 18,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,500 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W)

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,627

$ 2,434

8



$ 11,039

$ 10,651

4

Franchise fees and income

25

22

13



104

94

10

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

126

101

23



502

420

20

Other revenues

45

38

18



152

138

9

Total revenues

2,823

2,595

9



11,797

11,303

4

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

832

776

(7)



3,455

3,387

(2)

Payroll and employee benefits

771

685

(13)



2,987

2,787

(7)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

682

672

(1)



2,794

2,798

-

Company restaurant expenses

2,285

2,133

(7)



9,236

8,972

(3)

General and administrative expenses

169

156

(8)



581

568

(2)

Franchise expenses

9

8

(11)



41

37

(12)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

120

98

(23)



481

404

(19)

Other operating costs and expenses

38

32

(16)



132

122

(7)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

15

17

14



37

39

8

Other income, net

-

-

10



(1)

(1)

488

Total costs and expenses, net

2,636

2,444

(8)



10,507

10,141

(4)

Operating Profit

187

151

25



1,290

1,162

11

Interest income, net

18

29

(38)



92

129

(29)

Investment gain (loss)

1

(10)

NM



(24)

40

NM

Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments

206

170

22



1,358

1,331

2

Income tax provision

(56)

(47)

(20)



(369)

(356)

(4)

Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments

3

3

11



15

5

198

Net income - including noncontrolling interests

153

126

23



1,004

980

2

Net income - noncontrolling interests

13

11

(16)



75

69

(7)

Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 140

$ 115

24



$ 929

$ 911

2

Effective tax rate

27.0 %

27.6 %

0.6 ppts.

27.2 %

26.7 %

(0.5) ppts.





























Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.30







$ 2.52

$ 2.34





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

359

379







369

388



































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.30







$ 2.51

$ 2.33





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

361

382







371

390































































































OP margin

6.6 %

5.8 %

0.8 ppts.

10.9 %

10.3 %

0.6 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.6

31.9

0.3 ppts.

31.3

31.8

0.5 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

29.4

28.2

(1.2) ppts.

27.1

26.2

(0.9) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.0

27.6

1.6 ppts.

25.3

26.3

1.0 ppts. Restaurant margin

13.0 %

12.3 %

0.7 ppts.

16.3 %

15.7 %

0.6 ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W)

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 2,087

$ 1,923

9



$ 8,717

$ 8,375

4

Franchise fees and income

19

16

19



81

69

16

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

18

14

22



69

55

25

Other revenues

1

1

12



4

10

(62)

Total revenues

2,125

1,954

9



8,871

8,509

4

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

649

612

(6)



2,690

2,645

(2)

Payroll and employee benefits

612

533

(15)



2,338

2,146

(9)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

534

523

(2)



2,175

2,170

-

Company restaurant expenses

1,795

1,668

(8)



7,203

6,961

(3)

General and administrative expenses

74

65

(13)



260

248

(5)

Franchise expenses

8

7

(10)



36

32

(11)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

14

13

(8)



58

49

(21)

Other operating costs and expenses

-

1

NM



3

8

69

Closures and impairment expenses, net

11

8

(35)



26

19

(27)

Total costs and expenses, net

1,902

1,762

(8)



7,586

7,317

(4)

Operating Profit

$ 223

$ 192

16



$ 1,285

$ 1,192

8

OP margin

10.5 %

9.9 %

0.6 ppts.

14.5 %

14.0 %

0.5 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.1

31.8

0.7 ppts.

30.9

31.6

0.7 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

29.3

27.7

(1.6) ppts.

26.8

25.6

(1.2) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

25.6

27.2

1.6 ppts.

24.9

25.9

1.0 ppts. Restaurant margin

14.0 %

13.3 %

0.7 ppts.

17.4 %

16.9 %

0.5 ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

































Quarter Ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change



12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W)

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W) Revenues



























Company sales

$ 529

$ 500

6



$ 2,282

$ 2,223

3

Franchise fees and income

3

2

34



10

8

26

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

2

1

50



7

5

50

Other revenues

6

7

(18)



25

24

2

Total revenues

540

510

6



2,324

2,260

3

Costs and Expenses, Net



























Company restaurants



























Food and paper

179

160

(11)



752

727

(3)

Payroll and employee benefits

157

149

(5)



640

628

(2)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

142

143

1



598

600

-

Company restaurant expenses

478

452

(5)



1,990

1,955

(2)

General and administrative expenses

31

30

(5)



110

110

(1)

Franchise expenses

1

1

(29)



4

4

(19)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

1

1

(37)



6

4

(35)

Other operating costs and expenses

6

6

7



23

22

(3)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

3

6

49



8

12

32

Total costs and expenses, net

520

496

(5)



2,141

2,107

(2)

Operating Profit

$ 20

$ 14

52



$ 183

$ 153

19

OP margin

3.7 %

2.6 %

1.1 ppts.

7.9 %

6.8 %

1.1 ppts.





























Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %







100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

33.8

32.2

(1.6) ppts.

32.9

32.7

(0.2) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

29.6

29.8

0.2 ppts.

28.0

28.2

0.2 ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.7

28.7

2.0 ppts.

26.3

27.1

0.8 ppts. Restaurant margin

9.9 %

9.3 %

0.6 ppts.

12.8 %

12.0 %

0.8 ppts.



























































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













12/31/2025

12/31/2024



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 506

$ 723 Short-term investments

878

1,121 Accounts receivable, net

95

79 Inventories, net

438

405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

440

366 Total Current Assets

2,357

2,694 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,543

2,407 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,189

2,146 Goodwill

1,963

1,880 Intangible assets, net

148

144 Long-term bank deposits and notes

678

1,088 Equity investments

387

368 Deferred income tax assets

156

138 Other assets

362

256 Total Assets

10,783

11,121









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,127

2,080 Short-term borrowings

30

127 Income taxes payable

89

76 Total Current Liabilities

2,246

2,283 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,823

1,816 Non-current finance lease liabilities

51

49 Deferred income tax liabilities

406

389 Other liabilities

158

157 Total Liabilities

4,684

4,694









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

-

13









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 355 million shares

and 379 million shares issued at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively;

354 million shares and 378 million shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

4

4 Treasury stock

(28)

(52) Additional paid-in capital

3,796

4,028 Retained earnings

1,764

2,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(157)

(341) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,379

5,728 Noncontrolling interests

720

686 Total Equity

6,099

6,414 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 10,783

$ 11,121

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)



















Year Ended





12/31/2025



12/31/2024 Cash Flows - Operating Activities











Net income - including noncontrolling interests



$ 1,004



$ 980 Depreciation and amortization



448



476 Non-cash operating lease cost



401



408 Closures and impairment expenses



37



39 Investment loss (gain)



24



(40) Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(15)



(5) Distributions of income received from equity method investments



16



11 Deferred income taxes



(14)



(7) Share-based compensation expense



42



41 Changes in accounts receivable



(11)



(9) Changes in inventories



(14)



8 Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets



(51)



(27) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



(33)



(3) Changes in income taxes payable



9



(12) Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(411)



(411) Other, net



34



(30) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,466



1,419













Cash Flows - Investing Activities











Capital spending



(626)



(705) Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(7,583)



(4,728) Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



8,216



5,251 Acquisition of equity investment



(14)



- Other, net



2



4 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(5)



(178)













Cash Flows - Financing Activities











Proceeds from short-term borrowings



29



307 Repayment of short-term borrowings



(129)



(346) Repurchase of shares of common stock



(1,144)



(1,249) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(353)



(248) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(75)



(80) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests



(8)



- Other, net



(9)



(20) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(1,689)



(1,636) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



11



(10) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(217)



(405) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Year



723



1,128 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Year



$ 506



$ 723

In this press release:

Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand































KFC



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

Acquired

Refranchised

12/31/2025

Company-owned

10,187

1,177

(329)

2

(5)

11,032

Franchisees

1,461

546

(45)

(2)

5

1,965

Total

11,648

1,723

(374)

-

-

12,997

























































Pizza Hut



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

12/31/2025





Company-owned

3,525

505

(199)

(1)

3,830





Franchisees

199

150

(12)

1

338





Total

3,724

655

(211)

-

4,168

































Others



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

12/31/2025









Company-owned

175

54

(31)

198









Franchisees

848

145

(255)

738









Total

1,023

199

(286)

936











Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit ("Restaurant profit") and Restaurant margin;

Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered "Items Affecting Comparability." Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024



































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 187

$ 151

$ 1,290

$ 1,162 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 187

$ 151

$ 1,290

$ 1,162 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 140

$ 115

$ 929

$ 911 Special Items, Net Income -Yum China Holdings, Inc.

-

-

-

- Adjusted Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 140

$ 115

$ 929

$ 911 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.30

$ 2.52

$ 2.34 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

- Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.30

$ 2.52

$ 2.34 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.30

$ 2.51

$ 2.33 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.40

$ 0.30

$ 2.51

$ 2.33 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

27.0 %

27.6 %

27.2 %

26.7 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

-

-

-

- Adjusted effective tax rate

27.0 %

27.6 %

27.2 %

26.7 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below.





































































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



12/31/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024



































Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 140

$ 115

$ 929

$ 911 Net income - noncontrolling interests

13

11

75

69 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

(3)

(3)

(15)

(5) Income tax provision

56

47

369

356 Interest income, net

(18)

(29)

(92)

(129) Investment (gain) loss

(1)

10

24

(40) Operating Profit

187

151

1,290

1,162 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit

187

151

1,290

1,162 Depreciation and amortization

114

121

448

476 Store impairment charges

17

20

42

49 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 318

$ 292

$ 1,780

$ 1,687

Operating Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below:

















































Quarter ended

% Change

Year Ended

% Change





12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W)

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

B/(W)





























Operating Profit

$ 187

$ 151

25

$ 1,290

$ 1,162

11

Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-





-

-





Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 187

$ 151

25

$ 1,290

$ 1,162

11

Items Affecting Comparability

-

-





-

-





F/X impact

(2)

-





2

-





Core Operating Profit

$ 185

$ 151

23

$ 1,292

$ 1,162

11

Total revenues

2,823

2,595

9

11,797

11,303

4

F/X impact

(43)

-





(15)

-





Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X

$ 2,780

$ 2,595

7

$ 11,782

$ 11,303

4

Core OP margin

6.6 %

5.8 %

0.8 ppts 11.0 %

10.3 %

0.7 ppts.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 12/31/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,087

$ 529

$ 11

$ -

$ -

$ 2,627 Franchise fees and income

19

3

3

-

-

25 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

20

86

-

126 Other revenues

1

6

225

19

(206)

45 Total revenues

$ 2,125

$ 540

$ 259

$ 105

$ (206)

$ 2,823 Company restaurant expenses

1,795

478

13

-

(1)

2,285 General and administrative expenses

74

31

7

57

-

169 Franchise expenses

8

1

-

-

-

9 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

14

1

19

86

-

120 Other operating costs and expenses

-

6

218

19

(205)

38 Closures and impairment expenses, net

11

3

1

-

-

15 Total costs and expenses, net

1,902

520

258

162

(206)

2,636 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 223

$ 20

$ 1

$ (57)

$ -

$ 187



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:





















Quarter Ended 12/31/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 223

$ 20

$ 1

$ (57)

$ -

$ 187 Less:























Franchise fees and income

19

3

3

-

-

25 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

20

86

-

126 Other revenues

1

6

225

19

(206)

45 Add:























General and administrative expenses

74

31

7

57

-

169 Franchise expenses

8

1

-

-

-

9 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

14

1

19

86

-

120 Other operating costs and expenses

-

6

218

19

(205)

38 Closures and impairment expenses, net

11

3

1

-

-

15 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 292

$ 51

$ (2)

$ -

$ 1

$ 342 Company sales

2,087

529

11

-

-

2,627 Restaurant margin

14.0 %

9.9 %

(15.6) %

N/A

N/A

13.0 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



Quarter Ended 12/31/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 223

$ 20

$ 1

$ (57)

$ -

$ 187 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 223

$ 20

$ 1

$ (57)

$ -

$ 187 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

(3)

-

-

1

-

(2) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 220

$ 20

$ 1

$ (56)

$ -

$ 185





























Quarter Ended 12/31/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 1,923

$ 500

$ 11

$ -

$ -

$ 2,434 Franchise fees and income

16

2

4

-

-

22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

14

1

16

70

-

101 Other revenues

1

7

164

16

(150)

38 Total revenues

$ 1,954

$ 510

$ 195

$ 86

$ (150)

$ 2,595 Company restaurant expenses

1,668

452

13

-

-

2,133 General and administrative expenses

65

30

8

53

-

156 Franchise expenses

7

1

-

-

-

8 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

13

1

15

69

-

98 Other operating costs and expenses

1

6

159

16

(150)

32 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

6

3

-

-

17 Total costs and expenses, net

1,762

496

198

138

(150)

2,444 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 192

$ 14

$ (3)

$ (52)

$ -

$ 151



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



Quarter Ended 12/31/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 192

$ 14

$ (3)

$ (52)

$ -

$ 151 Less:























Franchise fees and income

16

2

4

-

-

22 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

14

1

16

70

-

101 Other revenues

1

7

164

16

(150)

38 Add:























General and administrative expenses

65

30

8

53

-

156 Franchise expenses

7

1

-

-

-

8 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

13

1

15

69

-

98 Other operating costs and expenses

1

6

159

16

(150)

32 Closures and impairment expenses, net

8

6

3

-

-

17 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 255

$ 48

$ (2)

$ -

$ -

$ 301 Company sales

1,923

500

11

-

-

2,434 Restaurant margin

13.3 %

9.3 %

(13.1) %

N/A

N/A

12.3 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 12/31/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 192

$ 14

$ (3)

$ (52)

$ -

$ 151 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 192

$ 14

$ (3)

$ (52)

$ -

$ 151 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 192

$ 14

$ (3)

$ (52)

$ -

$ 151





























Year Ended 12/31/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 8,717

$ 2,282

$ 40

$ -

$ -

$ 11,039 Franchise fees and income

81

10

13

-

-

104 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

69

7

79

347

-

502 Other revenues

4

25

802

71

(750)

152 Total revenues

$ 8,871

$ 2,324

$ 934

$ 418

$ (750)

$ 11,797 Company restaurant expenses

7,203

1,990

45

-

(2)

9,236 General and administrative expenses

260

110

30

181

-

581 Franchise expenses

36

4

1

-

-

41 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

58

6

73

344

-

481 Other operating costs and expenses

3

23

783

71

(748)

132 Closures and impairment expenses, net

26

8

3

-

-

37 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

7,586

2,141

935

595

(750)

10,507 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,285

$ 183

$ (1)

$ (177)

$ -

$ 1,290



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



Year Ended 12/31/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,285

$ 183

$ (1)

$ (177)

$ -

$ 1,290 Less:























Franchise fees and income

81

10

13

-

-

104 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

69

7

79

347

-

502 Other revenues

4

25

802

71

(750)

152 Add:























General and administrative expenses

260

110

30

181

-

581 Franchise expenses

36

4

1

-

-

41 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

58

6

73

344

-

481 Other operating costs and expenses

3

23

783

71

(748)

132 Closures and impairment expenses, net

26

8

3

-

-

37 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,514

$ 292

$ (5)

$ -

$ 2

$ 1,803 Company sales

8,717

2,282

40

-

-

11,039 Restaurant margin

17.4 %

12.8 %

(13.7) %

N/A

N/A

16.3 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:











Year Ended 12/31/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,285

$ 183

$ (1)

$ (177)

$ -

$ 1,290 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,285

$ 183

$ (1)

$ (177)

$ -

$ 1,290 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

1

-

1

-

2 Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,285

$ 184

$ (1)

$ (176)

$ -

$ 1,292





























Year Ended 12/31/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 8,375

$ 2,223

$ 53

$ -

$ -

$ 10,651 Franchise fees and income

69

8

17

-

-

94 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

55

5

71

289

-

420 Other revenues

10

24

648

64

(608)

138 Total revenues

$ 8,509

$ 2,260

$ 789

$ 353

$ (608)

$ 11,303 Company restaurant expenses

6,961

1,955

58

-

(2)

8,972 General and administrative expenses

248

110

37

173

-

568 Franchise expenses

32

4

1

-

-

37 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

49

4

65

286

-

404 Other operating costs and expenses

8

22

635

63

(606)

122 Closures and impairment expenses, net

19

12

8

-

-

39 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

7,317

2,107

804

521

(608)

10,141 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,192

$ 153

$ (15)

$ (168)

$ -

$ 1,162



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:





















Year Ended 12/31/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,192

$ 153

$ (15)

$ (168)

$ -

$ 1,162 Less:























Franchise fees and income

69

8

17

-

-

94 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

55

5

71

289

-

420 Other revenues

10

24

648

64

(608)

138 Add:























General and administrative expenses

248

110

37

173

-

568 Franchise expenses

32

4

1

-

-

37 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

49

4

65

286

-

404 Other operating costs and expenses

8

22

635

63

(606)

122 Closures and impairment expenses, net

19

12

8

-

-

39 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,414

$ 268

$ (5)

$ -

$ 2

$ 1,679 Company sales

8,375

2,223

53

-

-

10,651 Restaurant margin

16.9 %

12.0 %

(12.1) %

N/A

N/A

15.7 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Year Ended 12/31/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated(1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,192

$ 153

$ (15)

$ (168)

$ -

$ 1,162 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,192

$ 153

$ (15)

$ (168)

$ -

$ 1,162 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,192

$ 153

$ (15)

$ (168)

$ -

$ 1,162

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements

of Income.





(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the

transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement

model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to

KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.