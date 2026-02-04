Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 11:42 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Organon Launches Third Edition of Women's Health Accelerator Program Across Middle East, Turkey & Africa

Empowering digital health start-ups in family planning, fertility and wellness - and addressing critical unmet needs across the META region

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organon has launched the third edition of its Women's Health Accelerator Program, expanding it to include the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META). With support from Flat6Labs, the 2026 program will connect start-ups with regional investors for funding, market testing, and business model refinement.

Ramy Koussa, Associate Vice President, Organon Middle East, Turkey & Africa

In line with Organon's mission to create "a better and healthier every day for every woman," the program invites digital health entrepreneurs innovating in family planning, fertility, and women's wellness to apply for the 2026 cohort. Applications are open until February 12, 2026.

For the first time, the Accelerator welcomes applicants from Sub-Saharan Africa, further expanding its reach, even into Ukraine. The 2025/26 cohort will engage with a broad network of experts (academics, healthcare providers, policy advisors) through workshops and mentoring sessions. Previous winners will return as mentors, creating a cycle of empowerment as past participants pay it forward.

The Women's Health Accelerator is designed to address persistent gaps in women's healthcare by supporting digital solutions tailored to women's needs. Studies suggest closing the gender health gap could add £1 trillion to the global economy by 2040, underscoring the immense social and economic returns of investing in women's health. Through this program, Organon directly invests in innovators, providing mentorship, investor access, and a global network to accelerate growth and impact.

"By expanding our Accelerator Program across the META region, we are doubling down on Organon's commitment to invest in innovation for women's health," said Ramy Koussa, Associate Vice President, Organon Middle East, Turkey & Africa. "Digital health innovation has the power to enable earlier detection, personalize care and expand access at scale. With this third edition and our expansion into Africa, partnering with others who share our vision will help close critical health gaps and advance women's health."

Since its inception in 2022, the Accelerator has received around 500 applications and supported over 20 companies, with six winners (including iYoni, Siira and Maternally). A demo day in early Q2 2026 will see finalists present their solutions to a panel of judges - including investors and healthcare professionals - and three winners will be chosen.

Application Link: https://www.organon.com/meta-en/our-work/womens-health-accelerator/accelerator-program-sign-up/
For more information: https://www.organon.com/meta-en/our-work/womens-health-accelerator/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876830/Organon_Associate_VP_Ramy_Koussa.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/organon-launches-third-edition-of-womens-health-accelerator-program-across-middle-east-turkey--africa-302678808.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
