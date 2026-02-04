Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") reports that it has been informed by its drill contractor FCR Geologia e Exploração LTDA, in Brazil that it will be resuming auger drilling operations on the 29,574-hectare Turvolândia rare earth project ("Project") on February 5, 2026. The auger drill program began in November 2025 and continued into the middle of December. The drilling was paused for Christmas and due to the heavy rains in Brazil in January 2026.

To date, the Company has completed 344 metres of auger drilling at the Project through 27 holes representing approximately one third of the proposed drilling on the Project. The location of the auger holes drilled so far can be seen in the map below. Samples collected from the drilling to date have been sent to SGS laboratories in Belo Horizonte for analysis. The results from the analysis will be released once they have been reviewed, verified and approved.

"Resuming drilling at Turvolândia marks an important step forward for Canamera as we continue to systematically evaluate the scale and continuity of this potential ionic clay rare earth system," stated Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "With approximately one third of the planned auger drilling now complete and samples already at the lab, we are encouraged by the steady progress to date and look forward to updating shareholders as results become available."

Turvolândia Project Overview

The Turvolândia Project is located approximately 55 km east of the Poços de Caldas alkaline complex, a 30-square-kilometre intrusive system in southern Minas Gerais that is rapidly emerging as one of Brazil's most important ionic-clay rare earth districts. This plateau hosts thick, deeply weathered clay profiles developed over REE-enriched phonolitic and nepheline syenite, which is the same style of geology that underpins major ion-adsorption clay deposits in southern China and has attracted significant global interest for its potential to support relatively lower-cost extraction compared to traditional hard-rock REE deposits. The Project, situated in the southwest area of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, approximately 200 km northeast of São Paulo and 294 km southwest of Belo Horizonte, is prospective for ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization.

Canamera holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth ionic clay projects in Brazil by making staged cash and share payments to the vendors and funding minimum exploration expenditures over the option term. Upon exercise of the option, the vendors will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on production from the projects, one-half of which (0.5%) can be repurchased by Canamera for a cash payment of $500,000. Additional cash payments are also payable to the vendors upon the achievement of defined technical milestones, including publication of a mineral resource estimate, preliminary economic assessment and feasibility study for the projects. Please see the news release dated October 7, 2025 for more details.

Figure 1: Turvolândia Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/282659_b2076a178441ea6d_001full.jpg

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical and rare earth metals exploration company focused on building a diversified portfolio of district-scale projects across the Americas. In North America, the Company's portfolio includes the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario; the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado; the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario; the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming; and the Mantle project in British Columbia. In South America, Canamera is advancing the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration opportunities. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "could," "potential," "objective," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the re-commencement and completion of the drill program at the Project; the number and depth of drill holes to be completed; the nature and characteristics of ionic clay-hosted REE deposits; the strategic importance of rare earth supply chains; and the Company's exploration strategies at the Turvolandia Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's inability to complete the drill program as planned; uncertainties related to the interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Turvolandia Project; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements; uncertainties related to the metallurgical characteristics and economic extractability of ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization; availability of financing for continued exploration; the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals in Brazil; geopolitical and economic conditions affecting rare earth supply and demand; changes in exchange rates; and general risks associated with mineral exploration in foreign jurisdictions.

Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

