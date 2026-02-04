Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased announce new drill results which tested the Pearl zone in the Gold Rock Target Area. Results show continued expansion of the mineralization at Gold Rock with the discovery of two new footwall zones parallel to the main Elora shear structure at Pearl. (Figure 1). This is the first significant mineralization discovered in the footwall of the Elora Shear at Pearl establishing another high-grade exploration target at Gold Rock (link to video). Further interpretation of existing data and this new drilling has revealed a second high-grade pod on the main Elora shear zone. Dryden Gold drilled five new holes totaling approximately 1,600 meters testing along the 600-meter strike length from Jubilee to Pearl. (Figure 2) The highlighted intercepts are near surface from 15 to 70 meters vertical depth.

Highlights:

Hole DGR-032 returned 6.4 g/t gold over 3.30 meters including 152.10 g/t gold over 1.00 meters in new high-grade footwall zone at Pearl

Hole DGR-031 returned 77.90 g/t gold over 0.50 meters in a second footwall zone at Pearl

Hole DGR-032 returned 1.61 g/t gold over 16.40 meters including 6.81 g/t gold over 2.50 meters in the Elora shear at Pearl

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, stated, "We continue to expand the Gold Rock Target Area with these first holes from our 2026 drill program. These drill results at Pearl continue the Gold Rock theme- multiple stacked structures, with near surface high-grade gold, combined with wide zones of lower grade mineralization. We have discovered another pod of high-grade gold on the Elora shear structure that we will continue to test as our fully funded 32,000-meter program will be focused on Gold Rock for most of this spring. Further expansion of the area from Pearl to Jubilee demonstrates a robust this system with huge potential at Gold Rock."

The Gold Rock Target Area will be a major focus of the 2026 exploration campaign. In addition to these new results on Pearl, the Company will be testing the Big Master Gold System (Figure 1) with the goal of expanding the high-grade mineralization at Treasure and Barrelman. Current drilling at Big Master was designed to expand and test the near surface footprint of the high-grade gold structures and testing the interpreted geologic controls from our 2025 structural study.

Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold, commented, "These new results from Pearl are very exciting. For the first time, we are seeing high-grade mineralization in the footwall of Pearl much like the high-grade mineralization we encountered last year in the hanging wall structures at Jubilee. We also continue to see wide zones of lower grade mineralization at Pearl. We will now be testing additional targets, along strike, on the foot wall of the Elora shear structure."





Figure 1: Gold Rock Target Area - highlighting new drill results from the Pearl Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/282636_4679341ea445ab7c_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Elora Shear Zone Contoured Long-Section - Jubilee and Pearl Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/282636_4679341ea445ab7c_002full.jpg

Table 1: Highlights from new drilling at Pearl Target Area

Target Area Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) FW Pearl DGR-031

22.45 23.00 0.55 18.600 FW Pearl DGR-031

39.20 39.70 0.50 77.900 Pearl DGR-031

116.10 117.80 1.70 3.370



including 117.30 117.80 0.50 10.700 Pearl HW DGR-031

239.90 240.40 5.00 1.900 FW Pearl DGR-032

16.20 19.50 3.30 6.400



including 17.00 18.00 1.00 153.100 Pearl DGR-032

84.60 101.00 16.40 1.610



including 95.50 98.00 2.50 6.810 Pearl HW DGR-032

165.00 178.00 13.00 0.500



including 166.50 168.00 1.50 2.710 Pearl DGR-034

135.50 140.30 4.80 1.210 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut

Marketing Update

Dryden Gold's President, Maura Kolb, P. Geo., will be participating at Capital Events' Whistler conference February 6-8, 2026, where she will be networking with investors over one-to-one meetings to discuss the Company's latest drill results and near-term catalysts. Later in the month Anna Hicken, P. Geo., VP Exploration will be giving a 20-minute presentation at this year's Vancouver Mining Exploration Group on February 18, 2026, over lunch at the Vancouver Terminal City Club to speak about the importance of structural geology when exploring Archean lode gold systems.

Management will be participating at the sold out Metals Investor Forum in Toronto on February 27-28, 2026, at the Delta Hotel as part of newsletter writer, Chen Lin's panel. Maura Kolb, P. Geo., will be giving a 20-minute presentation on February 28 at 4:10pm ET, followed by a Q&A. The team will be available to answer questions at our booth, so be sure to register for free here and view the agenda here.

Investors can also find management at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada that is taking place in Toronto on March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. We will be available at the Investor Exchange in booth #2423A on March 1-2, 2026, and in the Core Shack at booth #3106B on March 3-4, 2026. Simultaneously, CEO Trey Wasser and President, Maura Kolb, P. Geo., will be participating in the Precious Metals Summit PDAC program on March 2-3, 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the FSE: ("X7W "). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website www.drydengold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the offering; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282636

Source: Dryden Gold Corp.