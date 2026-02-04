

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of late former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has reportedly been assassinated.



Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, 53, was shot dead at his home in the city of Zintan in northwestern Libya, the Libyan News Agency reported quoting the head of his political team Tuesday.



AFP quoted his lawyer as saying that the murder was carried out by a masked four-member commando unit.



Once widely seen as his father's heir apparent, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi had reportedly been making an attempt to return to Libyan politics despite an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity, for killing and persecuting civilians.



The second son of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, he was a part of his father's inner circle, performing public relations and diplomatic roles on his behalf.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News