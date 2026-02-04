

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Reserve governor Stephen Miran has quit his post as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.



Miran, who served as the top White House economic adviser since January 2025, was on leave from September last year after he became the temporary Fed Reserve governor.



Miran had promised not to continue at the White House if his role as the head of the central bank extends beyond January 31.



While Miran's Fed term officially ended at the end of January, he can stay indefinitely until the president nominates someone to his seat.



President Donald Trump has not yet named a successor to Miran, but had touted former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh to be nominated to the top post.



Miran filled the role vacated by former Fed Governor Adriana Kugler in August.



As the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Miran developed the Trump administration's tariff policy, opining that import taxes are not inflationary.



His practices defied optimistic projections and early data. In response to concerns that the Council of Economic Advisers' gross domestic product estimation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was relatively high, Miran stated that other models had been inaccurate in the past.



According to The New York Times, while his tenure was to conclude within months, Miran was able to influence discussions surrounding interest rates and the successor to Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve.



