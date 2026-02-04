

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $589 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $720 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $659 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $5.698 billion from $5.319 billion last year.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



