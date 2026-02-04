

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $648 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $5.333 billion from $5.082 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $648 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $5.333 Bln vs. $5.082 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.36 B To $ 5.44 B



