

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $38.00 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $34.89 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.11 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $295.87 million from $297.03 million last year.



Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $38.00 Mln. vs. $34.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $295.87 Mln vs. $297.03 Mln last year.



