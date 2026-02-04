

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR):



Earnings: -$17.11 million in Q4 vs. -$97.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q4 vs. -$2.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CyberArk Software Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $72.557 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Revenue: $372.651 million in Q4 vs. $314.384 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News