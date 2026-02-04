

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $535 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.514 billion from $2.362 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



