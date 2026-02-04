

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $296 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $6.883 billion, or $3.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Uber Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.496 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $14.366 billion from $11.959 billion last year.



Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 To $ 0.72



