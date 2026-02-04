

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $128.3 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $123.2 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $157.2 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $899.1 million from $862.9 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $128.3 Mln. vs. $123.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $899.1 Mln vs. $862.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.73 To $ 1.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: 1 %



