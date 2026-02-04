

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $279.5 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $264.2 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $335.6 million or $2.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $5.511 billion from $5.186 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $279.5 Mln. vs. $264.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $5.511 Bln vs. $5.186 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News