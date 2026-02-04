

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red even as market leader Bitcoin dropped below the $73k level and overall market capitalization touched a low of $2.48 trillion. Sentiment remains weak as markets digested what appeared as a coordinated sell-off by large holders and exchanges. Anxiety ahead of Friday's jobs data as well as outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin spot ETF products abetted the decline in the digital assets market. A narrow vote by the U.S. House to end the partial government shutdown has however limited crypto losses.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $682 million comprising long positions of $509 million and short positions of $173 million.



The risk-off sentiment and pervasive fear prevailing in the cryptocurrency market is reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index as well. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market dropped further in the 'Extreme fear' territory with a decline to 14 from 17 a day earlier. The index had recorded a yearly low of 10 (extreme fear) on November 22, 2025.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.57 trillion, losing 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 25 percent overnight. Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, more than 35 have recorded overnight losses of more than a percent.



Despite the extreme turbulence witnessed in markets across regions and asset classes, the divergence between digital assets and precious metals continues. On a year-to-date basis, gold has gained more than 15 percent and silver has jumped beyond 25 percent. On the contrary, Bitcoin has lost 13 percent and Ethereum has witnessed an erosion of 24 percent till date in 2026. The massive outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products have also raised questions about the level of support provided by corporate or institutional holdings.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has declined 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $76,009.02. The current price is around 40 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 15.4 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of 13.2 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $78,376.51 and $72,897.14.



Despite the decline, Bitcoin has maintained the 13th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $272 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $562 million on Monday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with outflows of $149 million.



Bitcoin is currently trading below $76,052, the average cost of Bitcoin holdings of Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR). With Bitcoin holdings aggregating to 713,504 or 3.398% of the total Bitcoin supply, the company led by Bitcoin champion Michael Saylor is the largest Bitcoin treasury company.



Ethereum has lost 1.2 percent overnight as it declined to $2,252.16. The leading alternate coin is now trading 55 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,334.78 and $2,109.06.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has plunged two notches to the to the 68th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $14 million versus outflows of $3 million a day earlier. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded outflows of $55 million whereas iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded inflows of $43 million.



4th ranked BNB slipped 2.5 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $749.73. BNB is trading 45 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP lost 0.82 percent overnight to trade at $1.59, around 59 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana plunged 6.9 percent overnight to $96.01. SOL's current price is around 67 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.3 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2867. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin added 0.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1071. DOGE is now trading 85 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



Cardano reverted to the 10th rank overall despite an overnight decline of 0.10 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2969. ADA is currently trading 90 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



27th ranked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 6.4 percent. 87th ranked Chiliz (CHZ) followed with overnight gains of more than 4 percent.



95th ranked Lighter (LIT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 8.4 percent. 12th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) followed with losses of 8.3 percent.



