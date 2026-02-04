

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mexico has committed to meet its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty, while also providing a plan to eliminate the deficit from the prior cycle, strengthening water security for Texas communities and U.S. agriculture.



Announcing this, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said new commitment between the United States and Mexico strengthens implementation of the 1944 Water Treaty, providing greater certainty for farmers, ranchers, and producers in South Texas who rely on consistent water deliveries from the Rio Grande.



This announcement follows a call last week between President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolving longstanding water management challenges and supporting communities and producers on both sides of the border.



'Water is the lifeblood of the farmers and ranchers who power South Texas's agricultural economy,' said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. 'This understanding between our countries is a direct result of President Trump's determination to secure fair, practical deals that deliver for American agriculture, and we're grateful to President Sheinbaum and the Government of Mexico for their partnership in this effort.'



'Under President Trump's leadership and direction, the Department of State, Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission have worked to secure Mexico's commitment to meet its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty, while also providing a plan to eliminate the deficit from the prior cycle, strengthening water security for Texas communities and U.S. agriculture,' said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Under the terms agreed in negotiations, Mexico committed to deliver a minimum of 350,000 acre-feet- of water per year to the United States during the current five-year cycle, providing stability for agricultural producers and rural communities in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. Mexico has also committed to a detailed plan to fully repay all outstanding water debt accrued during the previous- cycle.



Additionally, both parties will hold monthly meetings to ensure timely, consistent deliveries and prevent future deficits, according to Rubio.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News