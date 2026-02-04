CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Technologies Licenses High-Temperature Pyrolysis Technology to GazoTech SAS for Entry Into European Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or "the Company") (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, today announced that it has entered into a formal technology know-how licensing agreement with GazoTech SAS ("GazoTech"), a France-based energy developer, to support deployment of CHAR Tech's technology in France and selected European markets.

The agreement follows recent commissioning progress at CHAR Tech's Thorold Renewable Energy Facility and complements the Company's ongoing development of larger-scale projects in North America.

Under the agreement, CHAR Tech is the licensor of its proprietary High-Temperature Pyrolysis ("HTP") technology, granting GazoTech a know-how licence for projects developed in France as well as certain additional European markets, subject to project-by-project application of the licenced technology.

GazoTech has multiple projects in development in France, notably:

An industrial integration opportunity where waste biomass would be converted into syngas to serve the industrial thermal energy needs while also producing biocarbon for metallurgical applications; and

Bio-Méthane Provence ("BMP") project, which is co-located with a former biomass-fired power generation facility and is being advanced by GazoTech together with key project partners.

Both companies expect these projects to progress through development and execution phases, with additional details to be disclosed as project milestones are achieved.

"Working with the team at GazoTech over the last couple of years has been extremely collaborative," said Andrew White, Chief Executive Office of CHAR Tech. "They have advanced a number of projects in France efficiently, and we see a strong opportunity to leverage their development and technical capabilities to deploy HTP projects in France and, over time, across Europe."

"We are thrilled to partner with CHAR Tech to introduce their HTP technology into France and Europe," said Maël Disa-Vingataramin, CEO of GazoTech. "The ability to convert waste wood into low-carbon gas and biocarbon at industrial scale aligns well with the needs of European industrial and energy users."

Under the licence agreement, CHAR Tech will be engaged on a paid basis to provide process design, technology transfer, and engineering support. GazoTech would be responsible for supplying HTP equipment under license to the projects. CHAR Tech will receive a one-time licence fee upon delivery of licensed HTP equipment to a project, together with ongoing royalties linked to biocarbon production. This licensing structure enables CHAR Tech to generate revenue without deploying project-level capital.

The agreement also provides CHAR Tech with the opportunity, subject to further negotiation, to participate in the equity of projects developed by GazoTech using the licensed technology.

CHAR Tech's Thorold Renewable Energy Facility is structured as a Limited Partnership with the BMI Group, in which CHAR Tech is a 50% owner.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

About GazoTech SAS

GazoTech is a France-based developer of technologies and projects that reduce reliance on fossil natural gas by producing low-carbon gas through the pyro-gasification of residual biomass and wastes, for on-site industrial use or grid injection, with the valorization of co-products such as biochar for agricultural use or biocarbon for industrial coal replacement applications.

