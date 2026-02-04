

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased slightly in January from an eight-month low in December, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.3 percent rise in December.



Among the main CPI components, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco rose 3.0 percent from the same month a year ago. The overall inflation was largely driven by a 7.2 percent surge in costs for services.



Energy inflation was 3.7 percent, and prices of non-food industrial goods excluding energy rose only 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent.



The CPI rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a modest 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



