Fox Corporation: Fox Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Revenues Of $5.18 Billion, Net Income Of $247 Million, And Adjusted Ebitda Of $692 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

The Company reported total quarterly revenues of $5.18 billion, an increase of $104 million or 2% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenues increased 4%, primarily driven by 5% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment. Advertising revenues increased 1%, primarily due to higher sports and news pricing, continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, and the impact of additional MLB postseason games, partially offset by lower political advertising revenues and lower ratings. Content and other revenues were essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter.

The Company reported quarterly net income of $247 million as compared to the $388 million reported in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $229 million ($0.52 per share) as compared to the $373 million ($0.81 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders1 was $360 million ($0.82 per share) as compared to the $442 million ($0.96 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA2 was $692 million as compared to $781 million reported in the prior year quarter as the revenue increase noted above was more than offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs, and higher digital marketing costs, partially offset by lower entertainment programming rights amortization and production costs.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"FOX delivered robust results in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with broad based contributions from across our portfolio, including notable strength in advertising, where despite strong political advertising revenues a year ago, we still grew total company advertising revenue. These results represent a continuation of the operating and financial momentum that we have delivered over the last several years and are a product of both a highly differentiated strategy and high quality execution that reflect the power of our leadership brands across news, sports, streaming and entertainment."

REVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues by Component:





























Distribution3 $ 2,002

$ 1,933

$ 3,917

$ 3,801 Advertising 2,455

2,422

3,867

3,751 Content and other 725

723

1,136

1,090 Total revenues $ 5,182

$ 5,078

$ 8,920

$ 8,642















Segment Revenues:





























Cable Network Programming $ 2,275

$ 2,165

$ 3,937

$ 3,762 Television 2,937

2,961

4,987

4,914 Corporate and Other 124

58

213

123 Eliminations (154)

(106)

(217)

(157) Total revenues $ 5,182

$ 5,078

$ 8,920

$ 8,642















Adjusted EBITDA:





























Cable Network Programming $ 687

$ 657

$ 1,487

$ 1,405 Television 143

205

542

577 Corporate and Other (138)

(81)

(272)

(153) Adjusted EBITDA4 $ 692

$ 781

$ 1,757

$ 1,829















Depreciation and amortization:





























Cable Network Programming $ 27

$ 25

$ 53

$ 45 Television 30

30

60

59 Corporate and Other 43

42

85

84 Total depreciation and amortization $ 100

$ 97

$ 198

$ 188

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues













Distribution $ 1,163

$ 1,109

$ 2,253

$ 2,171 Advertising 491

460

836

781 Content and other 621

596

848

810 Total revenues 2,275

2,165

3,937

3,762 Operating expenses (1,426)

(1,354)

(2,129)

(2,056) Selling, general and administrative (162)

(158)

(321)

(309) Amortization of cable distribution investments -

4

-

8 Segment EBITDA $ 687

$ 657

$ 1,487

$ 1,405

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenues of $2.28 billion, an increase of $110 million or 5% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenues increased $54 million or 5% as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenues increased $31 million or 7%, primarily due to higher news and sports pricing, partially offset by lower ratings. Content and other revenues increased $25 million or 4%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenues.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $687 million, an increase of $30 million or 5% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the revenue increase noted above, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was driven by higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs, partially offset by lower newsgathering costs.

TELEVISION



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions Revenues













Advertising $ 1,964

$ 1,962

$ 3,031

$ 2,970 Distribution 831

824

1,652

1,630 Content and other 142

175

304

314 Total revenues 2,937

2,961

4,987

4,914 Operating expenses (2,521)

(2,499)

(3,906)

(3,832) Selling, general and administrative (273)

(257)

(539)

(505) Segment EBITDA $ 143

$ 205

$ 542

$ 577

Television reported quarterly segment revenues of $2.94 billion as compared to the $2.96 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenues were essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter as continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, the impact of additional MLB postseason games, and higher sports pricing were offset by lower political advertising revenues and lower ratings. Distribution revenues increased $7 million or 1%, driven by higher average rates at the Company's owned and operated television stations and increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates. Content and other revenues were $142 million as compared to the $175 million reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower entertainment content and other revenues which were impacted by the timing of deliveries.

Television reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $143 million as compared to the $205 million reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher expenses. The increase in expenses was led by higher sports programming rights amortization and production costs and higher digital content costs, partially offset by lower entertainment programming rights amortization and production costs.

DIVIDEND

The Company has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share. This dividend is payable on March 25, 2026 with a record date for determining dividend entitlements of March 4, 2026.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As of December 31, 2025, the Company has cumulatively repurchased approximately $6.6 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.8 billion of its Class B common stock, with a remaining authorization of $3.6 billion. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $750 million of its Class A common stock and $800 million of its Class B Common stock.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions, except per share amounts















Revenues $ 5,182

$ 5,078

$ 8,920

$ 8,642















Operating expenses (3,895)

(3,776)

(5,979)

(5,794) Selling, general and administrative (595)

(525)

(1,184)

(1,027) Depreciation and amortization (100)

(97)

(198)

(188) Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters (14)

(170)

(6)

(196) Equity earnings of affiliates 3

4

2

7 Interest expense, net (98)

(80)

(148)

(130) Non-operating other, net (161)

81

(286)

314 Income before income tax expense 322

515

1,121

1,628 Income tax expense (75)

(127)

(265)

(408) Net income 247

388

856

1,220 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18)

(15)

(28)

(20) Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 229

$ 373

$ 828

$ 1,200































Weighted average shares: 441

462

448

463















Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders

per share: $ 0.52

$ 0.81

$ 1.85

$ 2.59

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

$ Millions Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,017

$ 5,351 Receivables, net 3,557

2,472 Inventories, net 828

432 Other 324

174 Total current assets 6,726

8,429







Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 1,739

1,705 Intangible assets, net 2,951

2,969 Goodwill 3,638

3,639 Deferred tax assets 2,621

2,721 Other non-current assets 3,796

3,732 Total assets $ 21,471

$ 23,195







Liabilities and Equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,416

$ 2,897 Total current liabilities 2,416

2,897







Non-current liabilities:





Borrowings 6,604

6,602 Other liabilities 1,329

1,341 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 84

288 Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 7,264

7,603 Retained earnings 3,783

4,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (123)

(124) Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity 10,928

11,962 Noncontrolling interests 110

105 Total equity 11,038

12,067 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,471

$ 23,195

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

$ Millions OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 856

$ 1,220 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 198

188 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 6

196 Equity-based compensation 60

68 Equity earnings of affiliates (2)

(7) Cash distributions received from affiliates -

13 Non-operating other, net 286

(314) Deferred income taxes 100

145 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions





Receivables and other assets (1,173)

(1,190) Inventories net of programming payable (937)

(431) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (92)

(75) Other changes, net (101)

(17) Net cash used in operating activities (799)

(204)







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Property, plant and equipment (226)

(138) Purchase of investments (143)

(79) Other investing activities, net (24)

(23) Net cash used in investing activities (393)

(240)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of shares (1,800)

(500) Dividends paid and distributions (147)

(134) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (208)

- Other financing activities, net 13

81 Net cash used in financing activities (2,142)

(553)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,334)

(997) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,351

4,319 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,017

$ 3,322

NOTE 1 - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 229

$ 0.52

$ 373

$ 0.81















Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 14

0.03

170

0.37















Non-operating other, net 161

0.37

(81)

(0.18)















Tax provision (44)

(0.10)

(20)

(0.04)















As adjusted $ 360

$ 0.82

$ 442

$ 0.96

































































NOTE 2 - ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Depreciation and amortization, Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Interest expense, net, Non-operating other, net and Income tax expense. Effective July 1, 2025, the Company no longer removes the impact of amortization of cable distribution investments when calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods were not restated as the impact of the change is immaterial to the calculation.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect Net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Six Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

$ Millions Net income $ 247

$ 388

$ 856

$ 1,220 Add:













Amortization of cable distribution investments -

4

-

8 Depreciation and amortization 100

97

198

188 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 14

170

6

196 Equity earnings of affiliates (3)

(4)

(2)

(7) Interest expense, net 98

80

148

130 Non-operating other, net 161

(81)

286

(314) Income tax expense 75

127

265

408 Adjusted EBITDA $ 692

$ 781

$ 1,757

$ 1,829

________________________________________________________ 1 Excludes net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments. See Note 1 for a description of adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 3 The Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with MVPDs for cable network programming and retransmission fees for the broadcast of the Company's owned and operated television stations and from subscription fees for the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services. In addition, the Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with independently owned television stations that are affiliated with the FOX Network. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. 4 Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

