

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX (IEX) said its full year 2026 organic sales are projected to increase 1% to 2% over the prior year. Full year adjusted EPS is expected in a range of $8.15 to $8.35. For the first quarter, the company expects organic sales to increase approximately 1%, and adjusted EPS in a range of $1.73 to $1.78.



For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $128.3 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $123.2 million, or $1.62 per share, last year. Excluding items, IDEX reported adjusted earnings of $157.2 million or $2.10 per share for the period. Revenue rose 4.2% to $899.1 million from $862.9 million last year.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, IDEX shares are down 0.3 percent to $201.00.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News