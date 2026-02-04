Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG and Aselsan to launch Joint Venture and introduce Korkut air defence system on Tatra platform

Czech defense firm Excalibur International, part of the CSG group, and Türkiye's defense electronics leader Aselsan have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish an EU-based joint venture while simultaneously introducing the Korkut air defence system integrated on the Tatra Force 6×6 wheeled platform. The partnership aims to expand joint defense capabilities for European and global markets.

The agreement is a significant step toward strengthening defense cooperation not only in Central and Eastern Europe, but also worldwide. The newly established joint venture will focus on technical cooperation in key areas such as air defence, electronic warfare, smart munitions, and border security. As part of the system localization, production is planned to be transferred to CSG facilities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

One of the first concrete outcomes of this partnership is the integration of the Korkut air defense system onto the Tatra Force 6×6 wheeled platform. The system is intended for European customers as well as for the global market and represents a fully capable alternative to similar European air defence systems.

"The Korkut system represents a modern and highly effective air defense solution, particularly against enemy UAVs. It uses highly accurate, programmable ammunition, which in practice means that the cost of neutralizing a single UAV is comparable to the acquisition cost of the UAV itself. Such cost efficiency cannot be achieved by conventional missile-based air defense systems," says Miloš Šivara, CEO of Excalibur International.

Given the developments observed on the modern battlefield, which clearly demonstrate the growing importance of highly mobile and effective defense against unmanned aerial systems, the Korkut system integrated on a proven Tatra platform is expected to quickly attract customer interest and secure a strong position in the international market.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace. The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio of companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion. CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG. For more information, visit: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en

About Aselsan

ASELSAN is Türkiye's leading defence electronics company and one of the largest defence technology firms in the region. Established in 1975, ASELSAN designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of advanced systems for military and civilian applications, including air defence, radar and sensor technologies, electronic warfare, communication systems, electro-optics, command and control solutions, and smart munitions.

With a strong focus on innovation, research and development, and industrial cooperation, ASELSAN supports armed forces and security institutions in Türkiye and allied countries worldwide. The company operates globally through international subsidiaries and partnerships, delivering proven, combat-ready solutions to customers across Europe, Asia, and other key markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.aselsan.com.tr

