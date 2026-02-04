Verve Group SE Successfully Places Subsequent Senior Unsecured Bonds of EUR 50 million

Verve Group SE Successfully Places Subsequent Senior Unsecured Bonds of EUR 50 million Stockholm, 4 February 2026 - Verve Group SE ("Verve" or the "Company") has successfully placed EUR 50 million of subsequent bonds (the "Subsequent Bond Issue") under the Company's existing senior unsecured floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0023848429 (the "Bonds"). Following the Subsequent Bond Issue, the outstanding amount under the Bonds will be EUR 550 million. The net proceeds from the Subsequent Bond Issue will be used to finance general corporate purposes of the Group including growth investments and capital expenditures. The transaction was oversubscribed and met with strong demand from an international investor base and was placed at a price of 97.25 percent of par resulting in a yield of 3m Euribor + 4.97 percent. The Company intends to apply for admission to trading of the issued Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. "The swift placement of these subsequent bonds at an attractive coupon reflects the high level of confidence the institutional investment community maintains in Verve's financial health and business model. By further strengthening our liquidity profile, we are now well positioned to pursue our strategic direction from a position of strength, ensuring sustainable value creation", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE. ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities acted as joint bookrunners in connection with the Subsequent Bond Issue, and Gernandt & Danielsson acted as legal counsel for the joint bookrunners. Further information about Verve Group and its subsidiaries can be found at www.verve.com . Responsible parties The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by Verve's news distributor EQS Newswire upon publication of this press release.

Contact: Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com

About Verve Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission "Let's make media better." Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se .

Catch-up with Verve on upcoming conferences and roadshows 25.02.2026 GBC International Investment Forum virtual 23./24.03.2026 ROTH Annual Flagship Conference Dana Point, USA 22.04.2026 Munich Capital Markets Conference (MKK) Munich, Germany

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

File: 20260204_VER_CN_BTapClosing_eng_final



