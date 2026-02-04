Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of new and refurbished heavy equipment for the logistics, construction, and industrial markets, today provided a shareholder update highlighting significant progress in its grant-driven sales initiatives and upcoming industry engagement.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Earlier this year, we expanded our team to include a dedicated specialist focused exclusively on helping customers identify and secure state, local, and federal grants that can substantially offset the cost of heavy equipment purchases. One of the most impactful programs is the Volkswagen (VW) Litigation Environmental Mitigation Trust, which offers major funding to replace older, high-polluting diesel equipment with modern, cleaner alternatives."

Hamre added, "We currently have more than $2 million in approved grants awaiting final resolution, with additional applications moving steadily through the pipeline. While the approval process typically takes four to five months, the volume and quality of applications we're submitting with our customers position us for a strong year ahead."

Equipment purchased through programs like the VW Trust must replace older diesel units with Tier 4 or zero-emission machines. Participating vendors must demonstrate proper registration, compliance with environmental and labor standards, and a clear plan showing how the new equipment will support public goals such as cleaner air, job creation, and safer transportation. AmeraMex continues to meet and exceed these requirements, strengthening its competitive position in the market.

AmeraMex President Brian Hamre noted that the Company will exhibit at the 2026 Sierra Cascade Logging Conference, taking place February 5-7 at the Shasta District Fairgrounds in Anderson, California. Now in its 77th year, the event brings together forestry professionals, equipment manufacturers, educators, and industry leaders for one of the region's most influential expos. AmeraMex will showcase several high-demand machines, including CMI Mulching Track Tractors, LiuGong's Electric Wheel Loader, and a Taylor Equipment Forklift, offering attendees hands-on demonstrations and direct access to product experts.

Hamre continued, "January is traditionally our slowest month as customers finalize year-end purchases to manage taxable income. Even so, we generated over $300,000 in business. With our expanding grant pipeline, strong customer demand, and upcoming industry events, we expect momentum to accelerate significantly."

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors and Taylor Equipment's line of container handlers and forklifts -are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

