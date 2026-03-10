Chico, Califronia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment serving logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. Despite a modest dip in revenue, the Company delivered significant margin expansion, a major swing to profitability, and a stronger balance sheet heading into 2026.

"2025 was a year where we simply rolled up our sleeves and got the work done," said AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre. "Even with revenue coming in a bit lower, our team focused on the basics-serving customers well, managing costs, and working smart. That approach paid off with stronger margins, a healthier balance sheet, and a solid return to profitability. We're heading into 2026 with steady momentum and a clear commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders."

Operational Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Revenue Performance

AmeraMex reported $14 million in revenue for 2025, compared to $14.7 million in 2024, a decrease of 5 percent. While top-line revenue softened slightly, the Company's operational improvements drove substantial gains in profitability.

Gross Profit Growth

Gross profit climbed to $3.5 million, up from $2.2 million in 2024-an increase of 37 percent.

Gross margin expanded to 25 percent, compared to 15 percent the prior year, representing a 40 percent improvement and reflecting stronger pricing discipline and improved product mix.

Return to Profitability

AmeraMex generated net income of $1.0 million for 2025, a dramatic turnaround from the net loss of ($856,734) reported in 2024-an improvement of 228.4 percent. Earnings per share were $0.07, compared to a loss per share of ($0.06) in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Strength

Total Assets: $18.2 million (vs. $18.4 million in 2024)

$18.2 million (vs. $18.4 million in 2024) Total Liabilities: $14.6 million (vs. $15.7 million in 2024)

The reduction in liabilities underscores the Company's continued focus on strengthening its financial position and supporting long-term growth.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even as new information becomes available.

Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







DECEMBER 31, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024









REVENUES







Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 10,917,158

$ 12,556,878

Rentals and Leases

3,117,384



2,179,964





14,034,542



14,736,842











COST OF SALES







Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

10,395,300



11,466,155

Rentals and Leases

114,589



1,029,540

Total Cost of Sales

10,509,889



12,495,695











GROSS PROFIT

3,524,653



2,241,147











OPERATING EXPENSES







Selling Expense

727,297



745,410

General and Administrative

1,870,839



1,057,893

Total Operating Expense

2,598,136



1,803,303











Profit (loss) From Operations

926,517



437,844











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest Expense, net

(1,344,706 )

(1,180,067 ) Gain on Sale of Asset

140,848



-

Other Income (Expense)

1,865,036



(114,511 ) Total Other Income (Expense)

661,178



(1,294,578 )









INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

1,587,695



(856,734 )









PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

(462,532 )

-











NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,125,163

$ (856,734 )









Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic

15,112,988



15,112,988

Diluted

15,112,988



15,112,988











Earnings (loss) per Share







Basic $ 0.07

$ -0.06

Diluted $ 0.07

$ -0.06



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS

















DECEMBER 31, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024 ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash $ 556,804

$ 226,760

Accounts Receivable, Net

1,381,793



2,764,874

Inventory, Net

11,040,250



6,140,164

Other Current Assets

204,423



326,570

Total Current Assets

13,183,270



9,458,368











Property and Equipment, Net

428,481



1,339,248

Rental Equipment, Net

739,805



6,071,559

Operating Lease ROU Asset - Related Party

337,500



454,867

Financing Leasae ROU Asset

3,293,617



872,437

Other Assets

214,806



215,643

Total Other Assets

5,014,209



8,953,754

TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,197,479

$ 18,412,122











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts Payable $ 2,041,208

$ 1,851,620

Accrued Expenses

989,273



616,295

Deferred Revenue

1,470,277



1,690,905

Joint Venture Liability

105,000



105,000

Lines of Credit

1,273,667



4,732,151

Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,247,864



1,022,778

Operating Lease Liability - Related Party

162,000



131,441

Financing Lease Liability

795,615



703,344

Total Current Liabilities

8,084,904



10,853,534











Long-Term Liabilities







Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

3,770,930



4,692,182

Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party

175,500



323,426

Financing Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion

2,498,002



-

Total Long-Term Liabilities

6,444,432



5,015,608

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,529,336



15,869,142





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

-



-

shares issued and outstanding







Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

14,829



14,829

14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding







Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534

Accumulated Deficit

(18,018,220 )

(19,143,383 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

3,668,143



2,542,980

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,197,479

$ 18,412,122



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

















DECEMBER 31, 2025 DECEMBER 31, 2024













OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net Income

1,125,163



(856,734 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to







Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:







Depreciation and Amortization

1,115,210



1,350,278

Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes

-



-

Amortization and Accretion of Interest

20,876



48,705

Change in Assets and Liabilities:







Accounts Receivable

1,383,081



(1,475,485 ) Inventory

(4,900,086 )

5,218,994

Other Current Assets

122,147



(2,436 ) Accounts Payable

189,588



(362,102 ) Accrued Expenses

372,978



267,880

Deferred Revenue

(220,628 )

(445,495 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(791,671 )

3,743,605











INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Payments for Property & Equipment

642,919



(252,785 ) Payments for Rental Equipment

4,484,392



(6,024,673 ) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

5,127,311



(6,277,458 )









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Joint Venture Liability

(105,000 )

-

Lease payments related to finance leases

(292,158 )

(346,356 ) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit

(3,458,484 )

(777,637 ) Payments on Notes Payable

(4,550,510 )

(2,135,722 ) Proceeds from Notes Payable

4,400,556



5,432,200

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(4,005,596 )

2,172,485











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

330,044



(361,368 )









Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

226,760



588,128

Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD

556,804



226,760











CASH PAID FOR:







Interest

1,354,386



1,202,977

Income Taxes

800



800











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING







AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment

-



-

Equipment Financed under Capital Leases

-



-

Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory

1,284,760



-



AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024





























































Total

















Additional









Stockholders'





Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated



Equity/

Balance

Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



(Deficit)

































December 31, 2023

14,829,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,286,649 ) $ 3,399,714























Net Income (Loss)

-



-



-



(856,734 )

(856,734 )





















December 31, 2024

15,112,988

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (19,143,383 ) $ 2,542,980























Net Income

-



-



-



1,125,163



1,125,163























December 31, 2025

15,112,988

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (18,018,220 ) $ 3,668,143





15,112,988



14,829



21,671,534



(18,018,220 )

3,668,143





-



-



-



-



-



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287859

Source: AmeraMex International Inc.