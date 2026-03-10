Chico, Califronia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment serving logistics operators, infrastructure projects, and forestry management, announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. Despite a modest dip in revenue, the Company delivered significant margin expansion, a major swing to profitability, and a stronger balance sheet heading into 2026.
"2025 was a year where we simply rolled up our sleeves and got the work done," said AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre. "Even with revenue coming in a bit lower, our team focused on the basics-serving customers well, managing costs, and working smart. That approach paid off with stronger margins, a healthier balance sheet, and a solid return to profitability. We're heading into 2026 with steady momentum and a clear commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders."
Operational Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2025
Revenue Performance
AmeraMex reported $14 million in revenue for 2025, compared to $14.7 million in 2024, a decrease of 5 percent. While top-line revenue softened slightly, the Company's operational improvements drove substantial gains in profitability.
Gross Profit Growth
Gross profit climbed to $3.5 million, up from $2.2 million in 2024-an increase of 37 percent.
Gross margin expanded to 25 percent, compared to 15 percent the prior year, representing a 40 percent improvement and reflecting stronger pricing discipline and improved product mix.
Return to Profitability
AmeraMex generated net income of $1.0 million for 2025, a dramatic turnaround from the net loss of ($856,734) reported in 2024-an improvement of 228.4 percent. Earnings per share were $0.07, compared to a loss per share of ($0.06) in the prior year.
Balance Sheet Strength
- Total Assets: $18.2 million (vs. $18.4 million in 2024)
- Total Liabilities: $14.6 million (vs. $15.7 million in 2024)
The reduction in liabilities underscores the Company's continued focus on strengthening its financial position and supporting long-term growth.
AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to factors-many outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with OTC Markets. AmeraMex undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, even as new information becomes available.
Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com
Tables Follow
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|DECEMBER 31, 2024
|REVENUES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|$
|10,917,158
|$
|12,556,878
|Rentals and Leases
|3,117,384
|2,179,964
|14,034,542
|14,736,842
|COST OF SALES
|Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues
|10,395,300
|11,466,155
|Rentals and Leases
|114,589
|1,029,540
|Total Cost of Sales
|10,509,889
|12,495,695
|GROSS PROFIT
|3,524,653
|2,241,147
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling Expense
|727,297
|745,410
|General and Administrative
|1,870,839
|1,057,893
|Total Operating Expense
|2,598,136
|1,803,303
|Profit (loss) From Operations
|926,517
|437,844
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest Expense, net
|(1,344,706
|)
|(1,180,067
|)
|Gain on Sale of Asset
|140,848
|-
|Other Income (Expense)
|1,865,036
|(114,511
|)
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|661,178
|(1,294,578
|)
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|1,587,695
|(856,734
|)
|PROVISION for INCOME TAXES
|(462,532
|)
|-
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|1,125,163
|$
|(856,734
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|15,112,988
|15,112,988
|Diluted
|15,112,988
|15,112,988
|Earnings (loss) per Share
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|-0.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|-0.06
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|DECEMBER 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|556,804
|$
|226,760
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|1,381,793
|2,764,874
|Inventory, Net
|11,040,250
|6,140,164
|Other Current Assets
|204,423
|326,570
|Total Current Assets
|13,183,270
|9,458,368
|Property and Equipment, Net
|428,481
|1,339,248
|Rental Equipment, Net
|739,805
|6,071,559
|Operating Lease ROU Asset - Related Party
|337,500
|454,867
|Financing Leasae ROU Asset
|3,293,617
|872,437
|Other Assets
|214,806
|215,643
|Total Other Assets
|5,014,209
|8,953,754
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,197,479
|$
|18,412,122
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|2,041,208
|$
|1,851,620
|Accrued Expenses
|989,273
|616,295
|Deferred Revenue
|1,470,277
|1,690,905
|Joint Venture Liability
|105,000
|105,000
|Lines of Credit
|1,273,667
|4,732,151
|Notes Payable, Current Portion
|1,247,864
|1,022,778
|Operating Lease Liability - Related Party
|162,000
|131,441
|Financing Lease Liability
|795,615
|703,344
|Total Current Liabilities
|8,084,904
|10,853,534
|Long-Term Liabilities
|Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
|3,770,930
|4,692,182
|Operating Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion - Related Party
|175,500
|323,426
|Financing Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion
|2,498,002
|-
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|6,444,432
|5,015,608
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,529,336
|15,869,142
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no
|-
|-
|shares issued and outstanding
|Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
|14,829
|14,829
|14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|21,671,534
|21,671,534
|Accumulated Deficit
|(18,018,220
|)
|(19,143,383
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,668,143
|2,542,980
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|18,197,479
|$
|18,412,122
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|DECEMBER 31, 2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net Income
|1,125,163
|(856,734
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to
|Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,115,210
|1,350,278
|Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes
|-
|-
|Amortization and Accretion of Interest
|20,876
|48,705
|Change in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|1,383,081
|(1,475,485
|)
|Inventory
|(4,900,086
|)
|5,218,994
|Other Current Assets
|122,147
|(2,436
|)
|Accounts Payable
|189,588
|(362,102
|)
|Accrued Expenses
|372,978
|267,880
|Deferred Revenue
|(220,628
|)
|(445,495
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(791,671
|)
|3,743,605
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for Property & Equipment
|642,919
|(252,785
|)
|Payments for Rental Equipment
|4,484,392
|(6,024,673
|)
|NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|5,127,311
|(6,277,458
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Joint Venture Liability
|(105,000
|)
|-
|Lease payments related to finance leases
|(292,158
|)
|(346,356
|)
|Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit
|(3,458,484
|)
|(777,637
|)
|Payments on Notes Payable
|(4,550,510
|)
|(2,135,722
|)
|Proceeds from Notes Payable
|4,400,556
|5,432,200
|NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(4,005,596
|)
|2,172,485
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
|330,044
|(361,368
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|226,760
|588,128
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD
|556,804
|226,760
|CASH PAID FOR:
|Interest
|1,354,386
|1,202,977
|Income Taxes
|800
|800
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING
|AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment
|-
|-
|Equipment Financed under Capital Leases
|-
|-
|Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory
|1,284,760
|-
|AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|FOR DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
|Total
|Additional
|Stockholders'
|Common Stock
|Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Equity/
|Balance
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
|December 31, 2023
|14,829,155
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,286,649
|)
|$
|3,399,714
|Net Income (Loss)
|-
|-
|-
|(856,734
|)
|(856,734
|)
|December 31, 2024
|15,112,988
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(19,143,383
|)
|$
|2,542,980
|Net Income
|-
|-
|-
|1,125,163
|1,125,163
|December 31, 2025
|15,112,988
|$
|14,829
|$
|21,671,534
|$
|(18,018,220
|)
|$
|3,668,143
|15,112,988
|14,829
|21,671,534
|(18,018,220
|)
|3,668,143
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Source: AmeraMex International Inc.