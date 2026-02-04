AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aaa" (Exceptional) to Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL) (United Kingdom). BHIIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Indemnity Company, the lead operating company of the National Indemnity Group (National Indemnity). The ultimate parent is Berkshire Hathaway Inc. [NYSE: BRK A and BRK B]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of BHIIL reflect National Indemnity's consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of BHIIL reflect its key role within the National Indemnity group, which is further supported by common ownership and material reinsurance support from its parent company. BHIIL is one of the group's main platforms for accessing insurance business in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Italy, as well as international business written in the London market.

