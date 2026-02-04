Tecnotree Corporation: Resilience Investment Holdings Ltd Commences the Voluntary Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for all Shares and Equity Securities in Tecnotree

Tecnotree Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, February 4, 2026, 16:32 p.m. EET

As was announced on January 27, 2026, Funds managed by Helios Investment Partners ("Helios") together with Fitzroy Investments Limited ("Fitzroy") and the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") of Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree" or the "Company"), Padma Ravichander ("Ravichander"), have formed a consortium (the "Consortium") to make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer through Resilience Investment Holdings Ltd (the "Offeror") for all the issued and outstanding shares (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share"), all the issued fully paid compulsory convertible debentures (the "CCDs"), all the warrants given in connection with the issue of CCDs (the "Warrants"), and all the issued and outstanding options (the "Options," and together with the CCDs and Warrants, the "Equity Securities") in Tecnotree that are not held by Tecnotree or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror and Tecnotree have on January 27, 2026, entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror makes the Tender Offer (the "Combination Agreement").

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish language version of the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period for the Tender Offer will commence on February 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on March 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the offer period is extended or any extended offer period is discontinued as described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period"). The Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2026. The Offeror will extend the Offer Period in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations, to the extent necessary in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals. Any possible extension of the Offer Period will be announced by a press release.

The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at www.tecnotree.julkinen-ostotarjous.fi as of February 4, 2026. The English language translation of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at www.tecnotree.public-offer.fi as of February 4, 2026.

The price offered in the Tender Offer is EUR 5.70 per Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Share Offer Price"), EUR 145,823.10 per CCD validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "CCD Offer Price"), EUR 100 per 100,000 Warrants validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Warrant Offer Price"), and EUR 0.01 per 20 Options validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Option Offer Price," and together with the Share Offer Price, the CCD Offer Price and the Warrant Offer Price, the "Offer Prices").

The Share Offer Price has been determined based on 17,016,693 outstanding Shares (i.e., excluding treasury shares). The CCD Offer Price has been determined based on 231 CCDs. The Warrant Offer Price has been determined based on 23,100,000 Warrants given and outstanding. The Option Offer Price has been determined based on 18,153,850 outstanding Options.

Should the Company, other than through (i) the conversion of the CCDs, or (ii) the exercise of the Warrants or the Options, change the number outstanding Shares and/or Equity Securities that are issued and outstanding on the date of the Combination Agreement as a result of a new share or equity issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split), amendment of terms and conditions, or any other similar transaction or action with dilutive effect, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders or pay interest (except for the interest on the CCDs) or make any other payment to the holders of Equity Securities, or if a record or payment date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to the completion of the Tender Offer, the Offer Prices payable by the Offeror shall be adjusted accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis to account for such measure or distribution.

The Board of Directors of Tecnotree, represented by a quorum comprising the non-conflicted members of the Board of Directors, has unanimously decided to recommend that the shareholders and holders of Equity Securities of Tecnotree accept the Tender Offer. The Board of Directors of Tecnotree issued its statement on the Tender Offer on January 30, 2026, and it is included in the Tender Offer Document. The recommendation is supported by a fairness opinion provided to the Board of Directors of Tecnotree by its financial adviser EY Advisory Oy ("EY") on January 26, 2026. The complete fairness opinion is attached to the statement of the Board of Directors of Tecnotree.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of Tecnotree, Neil Macleod, and a member of the Board of Directors, Conrad Neil Phoenix, have not participated in any assessment or review of the implications of the Tender Offer by the Board of Directors of Tecnotree or in any decision-making concerning the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Tecnotree or the Combination Agreement.

Ravichander has irrevocably undertaken to convert all 120 CCDs held by her into 3,069,960 new Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the CCDs and the conversion notice delivered to Tecnotree on January 27, 2026, and to contribute all such newly issued Shares together with her existing 1,967,814 Shares (representing 100 percent of Ravichander's shareholding in Tecnotree), all 15,000,000 Warrants held by her and all 15,000,000 Options held by her to the Offeror.

Fitzroy has irrevocably undertaken to convert 45 CCDs held by it into 1,151,235 new Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the CCDs and the conversion notice delivered to Tecnotree on January 27, 2026, and to contribute all such newly issued Shares together with its existing 3,074,650 Shares (representing 100 percent of Fitzroy's shareholding in Tecnotree) to the Offeror.

Luminos Sun Holding Limited, that holds approximately 8.4 percent of the outstanding Shares, has irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer in respect of all 1,434,229 Shares, one CCD and 2,100,000 Warrants held by it and any future holdings, subject to certain customary conditions. This irrevocable undertaking automatically terminates in the event that the Offeror withdraws or terminates the Tender Offer, or in the event the Tender Offer lapses and is not completed.

The Tender Offer is conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's announcement of the final results of the Tender Offer including, among others, that all necessary approvals by any regulatory authorities have been received (or where applicable, the relevant waiting periods have expired) and the Offeror having gained control of 90 percent of the Shares and voting rights in Tecnotree calculated on a diluted basis to include the CCDs on an as-converted basis (i.e., excluding the unpaid compulsory convertible debentures).

The Tender Offer may be accepted by a shareholder registered during the Offer Period in the shareholders' register of Tecnotree, with the exception of Tecnotree and its subsidiaries. Acceptance of the Tender Offer must be submitted for each book-entry account. A shareholder of Tecnotree submitting an acceptance must have a cash account with a financial institution operating in Finland or abroad. Shareholders may only approve the Tender Offer unconditionally and for all Shares that are held on the book-entry accounts mentioned in the acceptance form at the time of the execution of the transaction with respect to the Shares of such shareholder. Acceptances submitted during the Offer Period are valid also until the expiration of an extended or discontinued extended Offer Period, if any.

The Tender Offer may be accepted by a holder of Equity Securities covered by the Tender Offer that is registered during the Offer Period in the relevant holder register of Equity Securities. Evli will send a notification of the Tender Offer, including instructions and, in the case of CCDs and Warrants, the relevant acceptance form, to all such holders of relevant Equity Securities Holders of relevant Equity Securities who do not receive such a notification from Evli can contact Evli by sending an email to operations@evli.com.

Most Finnish account operators are expected to send a notice regarding the Tender Offer and related instructions and an acceptance form to their customers who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Tecnotree maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. Shareholders of Tecnotree who do not receive such instructions or an acceptance form from their account operator should primarily contact their account operator. Secondarily, shareholders of Tecnotree can contact Evli by email at operations@evli.com or by telephone at +358 9 4766 9573 on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), where such shareholders of Tecnotree can receive information for submitting their acceptance.

Those shareholders of Tecnotree whose Shares are nominee-registered and who wish to accept the Tender Offer, must submit their acceptance in accordance with the instructions given by the custodial nominee account holders. The Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to the Tender Offer to these shareholders of Tecnotree.

If the Shares or Equity Securities held by a shareholder or a holder of Equity Securities are pledged or otherwise subject to restrictions that prevent or limit the acceptance, the acceptance of the Tender Offer may require the consent of the pledgee or other beneficiary of such restriction. Acquiring the consent is the responsibility of the relevant shareholder or holder of Equity Securities of Tecnotree. The pledgee's or other beneficiary's consent must be delivered to the account operator in writing.

A shareholder of Tecnotree who wishes to accept the Tender Offer must submit the properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the account operator that manages the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance with the instructions and within the time period set by the account operator, which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. The Offeror reserves the right to reject any acceptances that have been submitted erroneously or deficiently. In the event of a possible subsequent offer period, the acceptance form must be submitted in such a manner that it is received during the subsequent offer period, subject to and in accordance with the instructions of the relevant account operator.

A holder of Equity Securities covered by the Tender Offer that is registered during the Offer Period in the applicable holder register of Equity Securities wishing to accept the Tender Offer shall submit a properly completed and duly executed acceptance form (or acceptance in the case of Options) in accordance with its instructions to Evli and within the time limit set by Evli. The acceptance form (or acceptance in the case of Options) shall be submitted so that it is received during the Offer Period or, if the Offer Period has been extended, during such extended Offer Period, however, always in accordance with the instructions of Evli. Holders of applicable Equity Securities submit acceptances at their own risk. Any acceptance will be deemed submitted only when actually received by Evli. The Offeror reserves the right to reject or approve, in its sole discretion, any acceptances that have been submitted in an incorrect or incomplete manner.

The preliminary result of the Tender Offer will be announced by a stock exchange release on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended and discontinued extended Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of the preliminary result, it will be announced whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the Conditions to Completion continuing to be fulfilled on the date of the final result announcement and whether the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended and discontinued extended Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of the final result, the percentage of the Shares and the Equity Securities in respect of which the Tender Offer has been validly accepted and not validly withdrawn will be confirmed.

The Offeror will announce the initial percentage of the Shares and Equity Securities validly tendered during a possible subsequent offer period on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the subsequent offer period and the final percentage on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the subsequent offer period.

The Offeror and members of the Consortium reserve the right to buy Shares before, during and/or after the Offer Period (including any extension thereof) and any subsequent offer period in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise. In addition, the Offeror and members of the Consortium reserve the right to acquire Equity Securities before, during and/or after the Offer Period (including any extension thereof) and any possible subsequent offer period.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are enclosed in their entirety to this release (Appendix 1).

