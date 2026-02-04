Northern Trust's Award-Winning Start to 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / A winning start to 2026
We're kicking off the new year with some great news: Built In has recognized Northern Trust across multiple 2026 Built In Best lists!
We're honored to be named among the very best places to work in several of our key hubs:
Best Large Places to Work - Chicago
Best Places to Work - Chicago
Best Large Places to Work - San Francisco
Best Places to Work - Los Angeles
Best Large Places to Work - Boston
Best Places to Work - Boston
Best Large Places to Work - Los Angeles
These wins reflect the passion, talent, and dedication of every person on our teams who make our offices an incredible place to grow, innovate, and thrive
