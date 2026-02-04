Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
04.02.2026 16:26 Uhr
Northern Trust's Award-Winning Start to 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / A winning start to 2026

We're kicking off the new year with some great news: Built In has recognized Northern Trust across multiple 2026 Built In Best lists!

We're honored to be named among the very best places to work in several of our key hubs:

  • Best Large Places to Work - Chicago

  • Best Places to Work - Chicago

  • Best Large Places to Work - San Francisco

  • Best Places to Work - Los Angeles

  • Best Large Places to Work - Boston

  • Best Places to Work - Boston

  • Best Large Places to Work - Los Angeles

These wins reflect the passion, talent, and dedication of every person on our teams who make our offices an incredible place to grow, innovate, and thrive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/northern-trusts-award-winning-start-to-2026-1133568

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
