Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that it has been appointed to provide asset servicing solutions to Netherlands-based fund manager CK Capital Partners.

Services provided by Northern Trust will include fund administration, global custody, financial reporting and transfer agency services for the manager's CK Capital Value Fund Cooperatief U.A., launched during the fourth quarter of 2025.

CK Capital Partners is a leading private markets commercial real estate investment manager based in Amsterdam specialising in value-add office strategies. The firm acquires and repositions underperforming office buildings at prime, infrastructure-led locations in major city centres across the Netherlands, transforming them into future-proof, energy-efficient assets. CK Capital Partners integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into its investment approach to deliver strong value for investors and positive societal impact.

Linda Koster, chief executive officer, CK Capital Partners, said: "Northern Trust's advanced technology and ability to automate and digitise private markets administration were key factors in our selection. This appointment supports the continued growth of our business by enhancing operational efficiency, standardising investor reporting, and ensuring high-quality insights and transparency across our real estate portfolio."

Herman Prummel, country executive, Netherlands, Northern Trust, said "CK Capital's decision to outsource this extensive set of solutions to Northern Trust aligns with our focus on creating value through long-term, collaborative relationships in the Netherlands. This engagement supports our client's focus on delivering exceptional results for their investors in tandem with the continued growth of their business."

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About CK Capital Partners

CK Capital Partners is a leading private markets commercial real estate investment manager based in Amsterdam specialising in value-add office strategies. In 2025, CK Capital Partners achieved a 4-star GRESB rating, ranking 7th among European value-add office managers and being formally recognised as the only value-add office fund in the Netherlands.

Founded in 2013, CK Capital Partners has completed 22 transactions totalling €750 million, repositioning obsolete offices into high-quality, sustainable workplaces aligned with evolving occupier needs and Paris Proof energy standards. CK is an affiliate of Cohen Company Inc., a U.S. financial services firm headquartered in New York.

