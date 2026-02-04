

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Shrugging off a sluggish start, the Canadian market climbed higher on Wednesday with several stocks posting strong gains on sustained buying support.



The benchmark SMI, which hit a high of 13,587.80 in the final hour, closed up by 135.54 points or 1.01% at 13,508.12.



Kuehne + Nagel gained nearly 5%. Givaudan, Straumann Holding, Swisscom, Geberit, Zurich Insurance, Swiss Re, Sika, Nestle and Logitech International climbed 2.5%-4.3%.



Partners Group, Amrize, Roche Holding, Swiss Life Holding, Galderma Group, Novartis, Alcon, SGS, Lindt & Spruengli, Sandoz Group, Schindler Ps and Richemont also settled with strong gains.



UBS Group closed down by 6.25% despite reporting a net profit of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 56% from the same period a year ago. The stock fell probably due to a sharp drop in net new assets in the Global Wealth Management division, which includes UBS' advisory business.



Holcim tumbled nearly 8%. VAT Group and ABB ended lower by 2.16% and 1.29%, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News