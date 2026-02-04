

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $135.76 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $103.80 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236.04 million or $3.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.047 billion from $995.21 million last year.



Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.010 B To $ 1.030 B



