

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Markel Group Inc. (MKL) released a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.080 billion, or $169.22 per share. This compares with $2.711 billion, or $199.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Markel Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.304 million or $182 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $15.513 billion from $14.813 billion last year.



Markel Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



