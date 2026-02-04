

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL, UHAL.B) reported a third-quarter net loss of $37.0 million or $0.23 per share, compared with net earnings of $67.2 million or $0.30 per share for the same period last year.



Losses per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $0.18 for the third quarter, compared to $0.35 for the same period in fiscal 2025.



Total revenues for the quarter was $1.416 billion, compared to $1.388 billion last year.



