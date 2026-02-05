

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar jumped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to 0.7776 against the franc and 1.1790 against the euro, from an early low of 0.7745 and a 2-day low of 1.1837, respectively.



The greenback advanced to near a 2-week high of 156.94 against the yen.



The greenback rose to a 2-day high of 1.3639 against the pound, from an early 5-day low of 1.3733.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.88 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro, 157.00 against the yen and 1.23 against the pound.



