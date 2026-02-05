TOKYO, Feb 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") and Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. ("Hitachi Building Systems," part of Hitachi's Connective Industries Sector ("CI Sector")) will significantly expand the exhibits at "Hitachi Building Solutions Lab", a customer co-creation research facility. The facility, located in Tokyo, will reopen in its new form on March 2, 2026. The exhibition is being expanded to accelerate digital innovation in the field of buildings, which are bases for people's activities, with a view toward the realization of a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing and economic growth coexist in harmony as envisioned in the Inspire 2027, Hitachi Group's new management plan. To address social issues, including the decline in the working population and carbon neutrality, the new exhibition will use AI, digital twin, and augmented reality (AR) technologies to propose the latest solutions addressed by One Hitachi, including HMAX for Buildings: BuilMirai, a suite of next-generation solutions that combine domain knowledge and advanced AI.In the future, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will advance collaborative creation with developers, design offices, construction companies, owners of buildings, building management companies and other customers, as well as with partners at the Hitachi Building Solutions Lab.Outline of the new exhibition1. Building management using physical AI realized using digital twin technologiesTo address the labor shortage in building management operations, the new exhibition will propose a future vision for building management in a demonstration that combines AI and digital twin solutions, based on the latest technologies being developed by Hitachi's Research & Development Group. Visitors will be able to experience a digital twin solution for the operation of a guide robot in a physical space after they view optimal solutions proposed by an AI agent based on the results of people flow analyses and provide instructions to the robot in a virtual space.2. Air conditioning and demand control solution to accelerate GX and ZEB*1The exhibition will propose solutions for decarbonizing and reducing energy expenses of buildings with a view toward the achievement of carbon neutrality in 2050. The Hitachi Building Solutions Lab will provide an experience-based exhibition that visualizes the exiida air conditioning IoT solution from Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi GLS", part of Hitachi's CI Sector) and controls an actual business-use air conditioning system using AR technologies.*1 GX: Green Transformation ZEB: Net Zero Energy Building3. Seeking seamless movement within buildings and wellbeingThe exhibition will propose experiences that facilitate seamless movement using integrated elevators and other building equipment with a view toward supporting people's diverse workstyles and increasing the safety and quality of life (QoL) of building users. It will enable visitors to experience the link between the connected features of Hitachi's standard elevator set to be released in April 2026 and mobile robots, connections with the Hybrid-PCS vehicle-to-everything (V2X) system*2 capable of supplying power to elevators and other building equipment by connecting to electric vehicles during a power outage, and the latest security system using an Apple Wallet authentication system*3.*2 V2X: Vehicle to Everything (Technology enabling electric vehicles, residential houses, buildings and the power grid, etc. to supply power to each other by connecting vehicles to various devices and infrastructure.)*3 Contactless authentication system using smartphones. In this system, users' identification documents and driver's licenses are registered in the Apple Wallet application so that the user's identity and age can be verified in real time using Face ID, Touch ID or NFC.4. Strengthening comprehensive solution capabilities such as One HitachiTo address increasingly diverse and complicated social issues and mission-critical areas, the exhibition will showcase examples of the Hitachi Group's solutions in its broad range of business sectors centered on HMAX for Buildings and products in the CI Sector. They will include AI safety solutions*4 to facilitate increased work efficiency and improved safety for frontline engineers, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.'s generative AI agent for the provision of dialogue-based information on the operation and maintenance of industrial equipment, and Hitachi GLS' connected home appliances. This will strengthen Hitachi's comprehensive ability to propose solutions as One Hitachi.*4 News released on November 14, 2025: Hitachi Commences the On-Site Application of an AI-Based Safety Solution for Engineers in the Field-Dangerous Location Notification https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2025/11/251114a.htmlOutline of the Hitachi Building Solutions LabAddress: 4-16-29 Nakagawa, Adachi-ku, TokyoDate of opening: April 2, 2023Closed on: Saturdays, Sundays, national holidays and Hitachi's non-business daysOperating hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Tour style: Fully attended tours by reservation only (In principle, tours are open only to developers, design offices, constructors, owners of buildings, management associations and other customers and partners.)Hitachi's CI Sector focuses on "Integrated Industry Automation," which aims to expand "HMAX Industry" into growth industries horizontally. HMAX Industry provides next-generation solutions for industry field that combine data from an abundant installed base of products (digitalized assets), domain knowledge, and advanced AI. As part of the CI Sector, Hitachi Building Systems aims to drive innovation for frontline engineers and contribute to improving people's wellbeing through the delivery of HMAX for Buildings: BuilMirai that embodies Lumada 3.0.Trademark Notice: All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.Hitachi Building Systems Websitehttps://www.hbs.co.jp/Hitachi Global Websitehttps://www.hitachi.com/businesses/elevator/About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors-Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries-and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.