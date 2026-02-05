

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY926.060 billion, or JPY11.23 per share. This compares with JPY850.691 billion, or JPY10.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to JPY10.421 trillion from JPY10.049 trillion last year.



NTT, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY926.060 Bln. vs. JPY850.691 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY11.23 vs. JPY10.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.421 Tn vs. JPY10.049 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 11.70 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 14.164 T



