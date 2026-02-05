

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Misto Holdings Corp. (081660.KS), a South Korea-based brand management and holding company, on Thursday reported its net income increased in the full year 2025 compared with the previous year.



For the full year 2025, net income increased to KRW 312.75 billion from KRW 128.98 billion in the previous year.



Operating income surged to KRW 311.66 billion from KRW 137.34 billion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to KRW 343.43 billion from KRW 162.88 billion in the previous year.



Misto Holdings is currently trading 5.79% higher at KRW 51,200 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



