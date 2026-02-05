

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MSBHY.PK) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY607.923 billion, or JPY157.88 per share. This compares with JPY827.406 billion, or JPY204.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to JPY13.681 trillion from JPY13.943 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY607.923 Bln. vs. JPY827.406 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY157.88 vs. JPY204.66 last year. -Revenue: JPY13.681 Tn vs. JPY13.943 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 186.74



