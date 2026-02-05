

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MTLHF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY105.429 billion, or JPY76.67 per share. This compares with JPY59.369 billion, or JPY41.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to JPY2.737 trillion from JPY2.982 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY105.429 Bln. vs. JPY59.369 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY76.67 vs. JPY41.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.737 Tn vs. JPY2.982 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 34.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.672 T



