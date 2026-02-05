

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Vision CO.,Ltd. (489790.KS), a South Korean video surveillance company, reported Thursday higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter.



In South Korea, the shares were losing around 2.8 percent, trading at 62,300.00 won.



In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company surged to 63.68 billion Korean won from 22.37 billion won last year.



Operating income was 17.85 billion won, compared to loss of 4.58 billion won a year ago.



Sales grew to 459.21 billion won from 353.80 billion won last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News