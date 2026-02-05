

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ecopro BM (247540.KQ) reported fourth quarter profit from continuing operation before income tax of 28.99 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 539 million won, prior year. Net income was 10.79 billion won compared to a loss of 10.96 billion won. Operating income was 41.01 billion won compared to a loss of 3.46 billion won, last year.



Fourth quarter sales were 499.19 billion won compared to 464.92 billion won, an increase of 7.4%.



Shares of Ecopro BM are currently trading at 2,11,500 won, down 4.94%.



