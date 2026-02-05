

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Volvo Car AB (VLVOF) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK1.287 billion, or SEK0.43 per share. This compares with SEK2.503 billion, or SEK0.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 15.8% to SEK94.384 billion from SEK112.119 billion last year.



Volvo Car AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.287 Bln. vs. SEK2.503 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK0.43 vs. SEK0.84 last year. -Revenue: SEK94.384 Bln vs. SEK112.119 Bln last year.



