

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - GN Store Nord A/S (GN.CO) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at DKK350 million, or DKK2.36 per share. This compares with DKK392 million, or DKK2.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to DKK4.678 billion from DKK5.019 billion last year.



GN Store Nord A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK350 Mln. vs. DKK392 Mln. last year. -EPS: DKK2.36 vs. DKK2.52 last year. -Revenue: DKK4.678 Bln vs. DKK5.019 Bln last year.



