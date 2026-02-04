FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Record Revenue of $785.0 Million in FY25 Driven by Growth in High Bandwidth Memory

Q4 Revenue, Gross Margin and Earnings per Share Exceed High End of the Outlook Range; Expect Continued Strength in Q1'26

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 27, 2025. Quarterly revenues were $215.2 million, an increase of 6.2% compared to $202.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and an increase of 13.6% from $189.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2025, FormFactor recorded revenues of $785.0 million, up 2.8% from $763.6 million in fiscal 2024.

Exceeded the high end of the outlook range on revenue, gross margin and earnings per share

Demonstrated 540 basis points of non-GAAP gross margin improvement in second half of 2025; expect continued expansion in Q1'26

Another record quarter in DRAM revenue driven by the increase in non-HBM DRAM applications like DDR4 and DDR5, as anticipated

Continued focus on capacity expansion within existing footprint expected to deliver both output increases and gross-margin expansion throughout 2026

Strengthened leadership in co-packaged optics testing with strategic acquisition of Keystone Photonics

Announced Analyst Day on May 11th to discuss strategy and provide an updated target financial model

"FormFactor's fourth quarter revenue, gross margin, and earnings per share all exceeded both third quarter results and the high end of our outlook range, and we posted record revenue on both a quarterly and annual basis," said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. "Building on that momentum, we expect to again deliver sequentially higher revenue and non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter as we meet the challenges and opportunities of increased test intensity and higher test complexity at the intersection of advanced packaging and high-performance-compute."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.2 million, or $0.29 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $15.7 million, or $0.20 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $9.7 million, or $0.12 per fully-diluted share. Net income for fiscal 2025 was $54.4 million, or $0.69 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2024 of $69.6 million, or $0.89, per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was 42.2%, compared with 39.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and 38.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Gross margin for fiscal 2025 was 39.3%, compared to 40.3% for fiscal 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $36.6 million, or $0.46 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $25.7 million, or $0.33 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $21.3 million, or $0.27 per fully-diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2025 was $101.5 million, or $1.30 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income of $90.2 million for fiscal 2024, or $1.15 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was 43.9%, compared with 41.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and 40.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2025 was 40.8%, compared to 41.7% for fiscal 2024.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $46.0 million, compared to $27.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $34.7 million, compared to free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $19.7 million, and free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $28.8 million. Free cash flow for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024 was $13.6 million and $82.8 million, respectively.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, "In the first quarter, we see strong demand in our served advanced packaging and high-performance-compute markets, like HBM in DRAM and network switches in Foundry & Logic. As we move through 2026, we continue to focus on driving capacity increases and gross margin expansion within our existing footprint, with additional improvement expected as we bring Farmers Branch online towards the end of 2026."

For the first quarter ending March 29, 2026, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $225 million +/- $5 million -

$225 million +/- $5 million Gross margin 34% +/- 1.5% $26 million 45% +/- 1.5% Net income per diluted share $0.11 +/- $0.04 $0.34

$0.45 +/- $0.04

*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.

**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and restructuring charges, net of applicable income tax impacts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended months ended December 27, 2025, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2024, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under "About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures" following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's future financial and operating results, and the Company's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, including under the heading "Outlook" above, the Company's performance, the Company's business strategies, and other statements regarding the Company's business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "may," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "forecast," "continue," and "prospect," and the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in and impacts from export control, tariffs and other trade barriers; changes in demand for the Company's products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company's realization of benefits from acquisitions and investments; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as tariffs, military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company's most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Revenues - 215,163 - 202,676 - 189,483 - 784,993 - 763,599 Cost of revenues 124,399 122,050 115,903 476,142 455,676 Gross profit 90,764 80,626 73,580 308,851 307,923 Operating expenses: Research and development 30,403 28,686 30,504 115,682 121,938 Selling, general and administrative 35,167 32,971 35,226 133,074 141,786 Factory start-up costs 1,704 964 - 3,025 - Total operating expenses 67,274 62,621 65,730 251,781 263,724 Gain on sale of business - - - - 20,581 Operating income 23,490 18,005 7,850 57,070 64,780 Interest income, net 2,184 1,976 3,472 10,119 13,693 Other income, net 874 444 617 2,202 939 Income before income taxes and equity investment 26,548 20,425 11,939 69,391 79,412 Provision for income taxes 3,620 5,937 2,234 13,004 9,798 Loss (income) from equity investment (290 - (1,168 - - 2,026 - Net income - 23,218 - 15,656 - 9,705 - 54,361 - 69,614 Net income per share: Basic - 0.30 - 0.20 - 0.13 - 0.70 - 0.90 Diluted - 0.29 - 0.20 - 0.12 - 0.69 - 0.89 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 77,581 77,387 77,267 77,348 77,340 Diluted 78,864 77,734 77,982 78,313 78,437

FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 GAAP Gross Profit - 90,764 - 80,626 - 73,580 - 308,851 - 307,923 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 483 490 555 2,043 2,216 Stock-based compensation 1,755 1,941 1,944 7,391 7,738 Restructuring charges 1,409 116 32 1,768 639 Non-GAAP Gross Profit - 94,411 - 83,173 - 76,111 - 320,053 - 318,516 GAAP Gross Margin 42.2 - 39.8 - 38.8 - 39.3 - 40.3 - Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 0.2 - 0.2 - 0.4 - 0.3 - 0.3 - Stock-based compensation 0.8 - 0.9 - 1.0 - 1.0 - 1.0 - Restructuring charges 0.7 - 0.1 - - - 0.2 - 0.1 - Non-GAAP Gross Margin 43.9 - 41.0 - 40.2 - 40.8 - 41.7 - GAAP operating expenses - 67,274 - 62,621 - 65,730 - 251,781 - 263,724 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (52 - (191 - (191 - (625 - (764 - Stock-based compensation (8,118 - (7,575 - (8,269 - (31,185 - (32,025 - Restructuring charges (661 - (273 - (371 - (3,952 - (767 - Costs related to sale and acquisition of businesses (956 - - (1,689 - (1,228 - (2,391 - Non-GAAP operating expenses - 57,487 - 54,582 - 55,210 - 214,791 - 227,777 GAAP operating income - 23,490 - 18,005 - 7,850 - 57,070 - 64,780 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 535 681 746 2,668 2,980 Stock-based compensation 9,873 9,516 10,213 38,576 39,763 Restructuring charges 2,070 389 403 5,720 1,406 Gain on sale of business, net of costs and acquisition related expenses 956 - 1,689 1,228 (18,190 - Non-GAAP operating income - 36,924 - 28,591 - 20,901 - 105,262 - 90,739

FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 GAAP net income - 23,218 - 15,656 - 9,705 - 54,361 - 69,614 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 535 681 746 2,668 2,980 Stock-based compensation 9,873 9,516 10,213 38,576 39,763 Restructuring charges 2,070 389 415 5,720 1,418 Gain on sale of business and assets, net of costs, acquisition related expenses and other 3,526 91 1,689 7,294 (18,190 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,659 - (649 - (1,445 - (7,146 - (5,368 - Non-GAAP net income - 36,563 - 25,684 - 21,323 - 101,473 - 90,217 GAAP net income per share: Basic - 0.30 - 0.20 - 0.13 - 0.70 - 0.90 Diluted - 0.29 - 0.20 - 0.12 - 0.69 - 0.89 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic - 0.47 - 0.33 - 0.28 - 1.31 - 1.17 Diluted - 0.46 - 0.33 - 0.27 - 1.30 - 1.15 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities - 45,975 - 26,991 - 35,913 - 115,398 - 117,534 Adjustments: Sale of business and acquisition related payments in working capital - 83 506 1,472 3,317 Cash paid for interest 86 89 93 362 391 Capital expenditures (11,313 - (7,505 - (7,663 - (103,658 - (38,436 - Free cash flow - 34,748 - 19,658 - 28,849 - 13,574 - 82,806 GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - (34,973 - - 6,718 - (7,328 - - (191,468 - - (33,480 - GAAP net cash used in financing activities - (4,073 - - (2,382 - - (18,356 - - (13,633 - - (64,612 -

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 54,361 - 69,614 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,589 32,903 Stock-based compensation expense 38,576 39,763 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 14,853 12,342 Loss from equity investment 2,025 - Gain on sale of business and assets (103 - (20,581 - Non-cash restructuring charges 2,119 428 Other activity impacting operating cash flows (34,022 - (16,935 - Net cash provided by operating activities 115,398 117,534 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (103,658 - (38,436 - Acquisition of business (20,580 - - Proceeds from sale of business and assets 103 21,585 Purchase of equity investment (67,156 - - Purchases of marketable securities, net (177 - (15,129 - Purchase of promissory note receivable - (1,500 - Net cash used in investing activities (191,468 - (33,480 - Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program, including excise tax paid (26,244 - (53,302 - Proceeds from issuances of common stock 26,119 9,748 Principal repayments on term loans (1,106 - (1,075 - Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (12,402 - (19,983 - Net cash used in financing activities (13,633 - (64,612 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (456 - (3,509 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (90,159 - 15,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 197,206 181,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period - 107,047 - 197,206

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 27,

2025 September 27,

2025 December 28,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 103,330 - 97,678 - 190,728 Marketable securities 171,842 168,351 169,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 125,416 133,316 104,294 Inventories, net 110,884 108,830 101,676 Restricted cash 1,063 1,058 3,746 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,519 50,027 35,389 Total current assets 557,054 559,260 605,128 Restricted cash 2,654 2,375 2,732 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 17,202 17,471 22,579 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 259,068 257,912 210,230 Equity investment 64,096 66,441 - Goodwill 216,029 200,841 199,171 Intangibles, net 16,302 8,385 10,355 Deferred tax assets 89,524 88,265 92,012 Other assets 2,433 2,042 4,008 Total assets - 1,224,362 - 1,202,992 - 1,146,215 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 47,436 - 58,389 - 62,287 Accrued liabilities 47,535 41,574 43,742 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance costs 1,137 1,129 1,106 Deferred revenue 20,091 21,623 15,847 Operating lease liabilities 7,662 7,400 8,363 Total current liabilities 123,861 130,115 131,345 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 11,071 11,359 12,208 Deferred tax liabilities 1,600 - - Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,488 13,317 17,550 Deferred grant 18,000 18,000 18,000 Other liabilities 21,939 20,586 19,344 Total liabilities 188,959 193,377 198,447 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 78 78 77 Additional paid-in capital 863,547 857,401 837,586 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,528 - 48 (10,840 - Accumulated income 175,306 152,088 120,945 Total stockholders' equity 1,035,403 1,009,615 947,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,224,362 - 1,202,992 - 1,146,215



About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations" included in this press release.

