Coherent Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

SAXONBURG, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) ("Coherent," "We," or the "Company"), a global leader in photonics, announced financial results today for its second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.69 billion, with GAAP gross margin of 36.9% and GAAP net income of $0.76 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 39.0% with net income per diluted share of $1.29.

Jim Anderson, CEO, said, "We delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth in the December quarter, driven by another quarter of strong demand in our datacenter and communications segment. We expect continued strong growth in the second-half of fiscal 2026 and throughout fiscal 2027 based on strong datacenter and communications demand and our continued production capacity expansion along with improving demand in our Industrial segment."

Sherri Luther, CFO, said, "Significant revenue growth together with gross margin expansion drove a year-over-year increase in our GAAP and non-GAAP EPS. Given the strength of demand, we continue to ramp our capital investment to drive capacity increases to support our business outlook."

Selected Second Quarter Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Table 1 GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q2 FY26 Q1 FY26 Q2 FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Q2 FY26

YTD Q2 FY25

YTD YTD/YTD Revenues - 1,686 - 1,581 - 1,435 6.6%

17.5%

- 3,267 - 2,783 17.4%

Gross Margin % 36.9 - 36.6 - 35.5 - 35 bps 145 bps 36.8 - 34.8 - 195 bps R&D Expense % 9.8 - 9.8 - 10.0 - 3 bps (20) bps 9.8 - 9.9 - (9) bps SG&A Expense % 15.3 - 15.9 - 15.4 - (56) bps (4) bps 15.6 - 16.2 - (53) bps Operating Expenses - 439 - 320 - 373 37.1%

17.8%

- 759 - 757 0.2%

Operating Income(1) - 184 - 259 - 137 (29.0)% 34.4%

- 443 - 212 108.9%

Operating Margin 10.9 - 16.4 - 9.5 - (548) bps 137 bps 13.6 - 7.6 - 594 bps Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. - 147 - 226 - 103 (35.1)% 41.9%

- 373 - 129 188.6%

Diluted Earnings Per Share - 0.76 - 1.19 - 0.44 - (0.43)

- 0.32

- 1.95 - 0.41 - 1.54



(1) Operating Income is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, interest expense, and other expense or income, net.

Selected Second Quarter Financial Results and Comparisons (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Table 1, continued Non-GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) (1)(2) Q2 FY26 Q1 FY26 Q2 FY25 Q/Q Y/Y Q2 FY26

YTD Q2 FY25

YTD YTD/YTD Revenues - 1,686 - 1,581 - 1,435 6.6%

17.5%

- 3,267 - 2,783 17.4%

Gross Margin % 39.0 - 38.7 - 38.2 - 24 bps 77 bps 38.9 - 37.5 - 137 bps R&D Expense % 9.4 - 9.4 - 9.6 - 7 bps (16) bps 9.4 - 9.5 - (7) bps SG&A Expense % 9.6 - 9.8 - 10.2 - (22) bps (53) bps 9.7 - 10.7 - (96) bps Operating Expenses - 321 - 304 - 283 5.7%

13.4%

- 625 - 561 11.4%

Operating Income - 336 - 309 - 265 8.8%

26.8%

- 645 - 483 33.7%

Operating Margin 19.9 - 19.5 - 18.5 - 40 bps 147 bps 19.7 - 17.3 - 240 bps Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. - 248 - 221 - 185 12.3%

34.3%

- 469 - 323 45.2%

Diluted Earnings Per Share - 1.29 - 1.16 - 0.95 - 0.13

- 0.34

- 2.45 - 1.63 - 0.82



(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company's financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

(2) The Company has disclosed financial measurements in this earnings release that present financial information considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements, although the Company's management uses these measurements as an aid in monitoring the Company's on-going financial performance. The non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp., the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, the non-GAAP operating income, the non-GAAP gross margin, the non-GAAP research and development, the non-GAAP selling, general and administration, the non-GAAP operating expenses, the non-GAAP interest and other (income) expense, and the non-GAAP income taxes, measure earnings and operating income (loss), respectively, excluding non-recurring or unusual items that are considered by management to be outside the Company's standard operation and excluding certain non-cash items. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including that such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, due to potential differences among calculation methodologies. Thus, there can be no assurance whether (i) items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures will occur in the future or (ii) there will be cash costs associated with items excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by providing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All non-GAAP amounts exclude certain adjustments for share-based compensation, acquired intangible amortization expense, restructuring charges (recoveries), impairments of assets held-for-sale, gains on sale of business, integration and site consolidation expenses, integration transaction expenses, and various one-time adjustments. See Table 6 for the Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

Business Outlook - Third Quarter Fiscal 2026(1)

At the end of January 2026, we closed the sale of our product division based in Munich Germany that makes tools for materials processing. Our Q3 outlook includes $5M of revenue from the period prior to the close of the sale of the Munich tools business at the end of January.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be between $1.70 billion and $1.84 billion.

Gross margin percentage for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be between 38.5% and 40.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 are expected to be between $320 million and $340 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be between 18% and 20% on a non-GAAP basis.

EPS for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to be between $1.28 and $1.48 on a non-GAAP basis.



(1) The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP earnings per share, because we cannot, without unreasonable efforts, forecast certain items required to develop comparable GAAP measures. These items include, without limitation, restructuring charges, integration, site consolidation and other expenses, foreign exchange gains (losses), and share based compensation expense. The variability of these items could significantly impact our future GAAP financial results and we believe that the inclusion of any such reconciliations would imply a degree or precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Table 2

Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings*

THREE MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Sep 30 Dec 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 Revenues - 1,685.6 - 1,581.4 - 1,434.7 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 1,062.8 1,002.2 925.3 Research and development 165.7 154.9 143.9 Selling, general and administrative 258.5 252.1 220.6 Restructuring charges 3.6 19.3 8.0 Impairment of assets held-for-sale 11.0 9.1 - Gain on sale of business - (115.2 - - Interest expense 45.9 58.7 64.3 Other expense (income), net (29.9 - (16.5 - (55.8 - Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense 1,517.6 1,364.5 1,306.3 Earnings Before Income Taxes 168.0 216.9 128.4 Income Taxes 24.2 (8.3 - 26.9 Net Earnings 143.8 225.2 101.5 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (2.9 - (1.2 - (1.8 - Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. - 146.7 - 226.3 - 103.4 Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 1.6 33.5 32.3 Net Earnings Available to the Common Shareholders - 145.1 - 192.9 - 71.1 Basic Earnings Per Share - 0.87 - 1.24 - 0.46 Diluted Earnings Per Share - 0.76 - 1.19 - 0.44 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 167.5 156.2 154.8 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 192.8 190.7 160.0 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 2

Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings*

(Continued) SIX MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Dec 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2024 Revenues - 3,267.0 - 2,782.8 Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income) Cost of goods sold 2,065.0 1,813.3 Research and development 320.6 275.5 Selling, general and administrative 510.6 449.6 Restructuring charges 22.9 32.4 Impairment of assets held-for-sale 20.1 - Gain on sale of business (115.2 - - Interest expense 104.7 130.9 Other expense (income), net (46.5 - (66.6 - Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense 2,882.1 2,635.1 Earnings Before Income Taxes 384.9 147.7 Income Taxes 15.9 21.3 Net Earnings 369.0 126.4 Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (4.1 - (2.9 - Net Earnings Attributable to Coherent Corp. - 373.1 - 129.3 Less: Dividends on Preferred Stock 35.1 64.1 Net Earnings Available to the Common Shareholders - 338.0 - 65.2 Basic Earnings Per Share - 2.09 - 0.42 Diluted Earnings Per Share - 1.95 - 0.41 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 161.8 154.2 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 191.7 159.3 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 3

Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets*

December 31, June 30, $ Millions (unaudited) 2025

2025

Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 863.7 - 909.2 Restricted cash, current 35.5 8.9 Accounts receivable 1,054.6 964.1 Inventories 1,847.9 1,437.6 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 44.1 55.8 Prepaid and other current assets 547.6 551.6 Total Current Assets 4,393.4 3,927.2 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,117.0 1,877.5 Goodwill 4,462.8 4,471.1 Other intangible assets, net 3,064.1 3,204.7 Deferred income taxes 69.1 53.4 Restricted cash, non-current 629.6 714.8 Other assets 351.8 662.2 Total Assets - 15,087.7 - 14,910.9 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt - 106.5 - 188.3 Accounts payable 1,118.5 847.0 Operating lease current liabilities 43.0 41.6 Accruals and other current liabilities 683.1 718.0 Total Current Liabilities 1,951.1 1,794.8 Long-term debt 3,245.4 3,498.6 Deferred income taxes 643.3 711.7 Operating lease liabilities 151.6 165.2 Other liabilities 208.1 259.3 Total Liabilities 6,199.4 6,429.7 Total Mezzanine Equity - 2,483.3 Total Coherent Corp. Shareholders' Equity 8,539.3 5,644.5 Noncontrolling interests 349.0 353.5 Total Equity 8,888.3 5,998.0 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity - 15,087.7 - 14,910.9 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 4 Coherent Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows* SIX MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Dec 31, $ Millions (unaudited) 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities - 103.9 - 340.4 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant & equipment (257.5 - (197.7 - Proceeds from the sale of business 385.8 27.0 Proceeds from sale of equity investment 31.5 - Other investing activities (1.5 - (1.1 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 158.3 (171.8 - Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility 1,250.0 - Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility 3.3 - Proceeds from borrowings of revolving credit facilities 313.6 - Payments on existing debt (1,659.4 - (250.2 - Payments on borrowings under revolving credit facilities (251.3 - - Debt issuance costs (9.1 - - Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchases under employee stock purchase plan 30.1 29.2 Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (44.6 - (45.0 - Payment of dividends (11.4 - - Other financing activities 0.6 (0.5 - Net cash used in financing activities (378.4 - (266.5 - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12.2 (23.1 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (104.1 - (121.0 - Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 1,632.9 1,789.7 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period - 1,528.8 - 1,668.6 *Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 5 Segment Revenues*

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, $ Millions (unaudited) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Datacenter & Communications - 1,208.0 - 1,090.0 - 904.6 - 2,298.0 - 1,768.2 Industrial 477.6 491.4 530.1 969.0 1,014.6 Consolidated - 1,685.6 - 1,581.4 - 1,434.7 - 3,267.0 - 2,782.8

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 6 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures* THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024(1) Gross margin on GAAP basis - 622.8 - 579.2 - 509.4 - 1,202.0 - 969.5 Share-based compensation 6.3 5.9 5.6 12.2 11.3 Amortization of acquired intangibles 27.7 27.8 30.4 55.5 60.8 Integration, site consolidation and other - 2) 0.3 (0.3 - 2.6 - 1.7 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis - 657.1 - 612.6 - 548.0 - 1,269.6 - 1,043.3 Research & development on GAAP basis - 165.7 - 154.9 - 143.9 - 320.6 - 275.5 Share-based compensation (6.7 - (6.8 - (5.7 - (13.5 - (11.0 - Amortization of acquired intangibles (0.2 - (0.2 - (0.6 - (0.4 - (1.3 - Integration, site consolidation and other - 2) - - (0.2 - - 0.1 Research & development on non-GAAP basis - 158.8 - 147.9 - 137.4 - 306.7 - 263.3 Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis - 258.5 - 252.1 - 220.6 - 510.6 - 449.6 Share-based compensation (31.6 - (32.0 - (29.7 - (63.6 - (54.2 - Amortization of acquired intangibles (42.6 - (41.5 - (40.7 - (84.1 - (81.5 - Integration, site consolidation and other - 2) (21.1 - (22.5 - (4.5 - (43.6 - (16.3 - Financing fees (3) (0.8 - (0.3 - - (1.1 - - Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis - 162.3 - 155.8 - 145.7 - 318.0 - 297.5 Restructuring charges on GAAP basis - 3.6 - 19.3 - 8.0 - 22.9 - 32.4 Restructuring charges (4) (3.6 - (19.3 - (8.0 - (22.9 - (32.4 - Restructuring charges on non-GAAP basis - - - - - - - - - - Impairment of assets held-for-sale on GAAP basis - 11.0 - 9.1 - - - 20.1 - - Impairment of assets held-for-sale (5) (11.0 - (9.1 - - (20.1 - - Impairment of assets held-for-sale on non-GAAP basis - - - - - - - - - - Gain on sale of business on GAAP basis - - - (115.2 - - - - (115.2 - - - Gain on sale of business (6) - 115.2 - 115.2 - Gain on sale of business on non-GAAP basis - - - - - - - - - - Operating income on GAAP basis - 184.0 - 259.1 - 136.9 - 443.1 - 212.1 Share-based compensation 44.6 44.7 41.0 89.3 76.5 Amortization of acquired intangibles 70.5 69.5 71.7 140.0 143.6 Restructuring charges (4) 3.6 19.3 8.0 22.9 32.4 Impairment of assets held-for-sale (5) 11.0 9.1 - 20.1 - Gain on sale of business (6) - (115.2 - - (115.2 - - Integration, site consolidation and other - 2) 21.4 22.2 7.3 43.6 17.9 Financing fees (3) 0.8 0.3 - 1.1 - Operating income on non-GAAP basis - 336.0 - 308.9 - 264.9 - 645.0 - 482.5

Table 6 Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures* (Continued) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024(1) Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis - 16.0 - 42.2 - 8.5 - 58.2 - 64.4 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net 2.4 0.8 35.1 3.2 25.3 Gain on sale of investment (7) 14.8 6.7 - 21.5 - Financing fees (3) - (12.1 - - (12.1 - - Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis - 33.2 - 37.6 - 43.6 - 70.8 - 89.7 Income taxes on GAAP basis - 24.2 - (8.3 - - 26.9 - 15.9 - 21.3 Tax impact of non-GAAP measures (8) 33.4 59.9 11.5 93.3 51.4 Income taxes on non-GAAP basis - 57.5 - 51.5 - 38.4 - 109.1 - 72.7 Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on GAAP basis - 146.7 - 226.3 - 103.4 - 373.1 - 129.3 Share-based compensation 44.6 44.7 41.0 89.3 76.5 Amortization of acquired intangibles 70.5 69.5 71.7 140.0 143.6 Foreign currency exchange gains (2.4 - (0.8 - (35.1 - (3.2 - (25.3 - Restructuring charges (4) 3.6 19.3 8.0 22.9 32.4 Impairment of assets held-for-sale (5) 11.0 9.1 - 20.1 - Gain on sale of business (6) - (115.2 - - (115.2 - - Integration, site consolidation and other - 2) 21.4 22.2 7.3 43.6 17.9 Gain on sale of investment (7) (14.8 - (6.7 - - (21.5 - - Financing fees (3) 0.8 12.4 - 13.2 - Tax impact of non-GAAP measures (8) (33.4 - (59.9 - (11.5 - (93.3 - (51.4 - Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis - 248.2 - 220.9 - 184.8 - 469.1 - 323.1 Per share data: Net earnings on GAAP basis Basic Earnings Per Share - 0.87 - 1.24 - 0.46 - 2.09 - 0.42 Diluted Earnings Per Share - 0.76 - 1.19 - 0.44 - 1.95 - 0.41 Net earnings on non-GAAP basis Basic Earnings Per Share - 1.47 - 1.20 - 0.99 - 2.68 - 1.68 Diluted Earnings Per Share - 1.29 - 1.16 - 0.95 - 2.45 - 1.63

* Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company's financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

(2) Integration, site consolidation and other costs include retention and severance payments and other integration costs related to the acquisition of Coherent, Inc., implementation of common technology systems and costs related business divestitures.

(3) Financing fees includes debt extinguishment costs and various fees related to closing the new Credit Agreement and repricing our Term Loan B as well as the conversion of Preferred Stock to Common Stock.

(4) Restructuring charges include non-cash impairment charges for production assets and improvements on leased facilities, loss on sale of a facility, severance, contract termination costs and other costs related to the restructuring plans.

(5) Impairment of assets held-for-sale relate to several entities classified as held-for-sale at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and/or June 30, 2025.

(6) Gain on sale of business is due to the sale of our aerospace and defense business.

(7) Gain on sale of investment is due to the sale of shares in an equity method investment.

(8) The Company adopted a full-year, normalized tax rate for the computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision for fiscal year 2026. We believe this approach provides investors with a more consistent view of our underlying operating performance. In estimating the full-year non-GAAP normalized tax rate, the Company utilized a full-year financial projection that considers multiple factors such as changes to the Company's current operating structure, expected reserve changes for the year, and other significant tax matters to the extent they are applicable to the full fiscal year financial projection. In addition to the adjustments described above, this normalized tax rate excludes the impact of share-based awards, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, integration and restructuring charges, foreign exchange gain/(loss), and certain tax valuation allowances.

For fiscal year 2026, the Company's projected non-GAAP normalized tax rate is 19% and will be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company's non-GAAP normalized tax rate on non-GAAP net income may be adjusted during the year to account for events or trends that the Company believes materially impact the original annual non-GAAP normalized tax rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, acquisitions or dispositions, entity structures or operational changes and other significant events. These additional non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Table 7 GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation*

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Numerator Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. - 146.7 - 226.3 - 103.4 - 373.1 - 129.3 Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (1.6 - (33.5 - (32.3 - (35.1 - (64.1 - Basic earnings available to common shareholders - 145.1 - 192.9 - 71.1 - 338.0 - 65.2 Effect of dilutive securities Add back Series B Preferred deemed dividends - 1.6 - 33.5 - - - 35.1 - - Diluted earnings available to common shareholders - 146.7 - 226.3 - 71.1 - 373.1 - 65.2 Denominator Weighted average shares 167.5 156.2 154.8 161.8 154.2 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents 5.5 4.6 5.2 5.0 5.1 Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock 19.8 29.9 - 24.8 - Diluted weighted average common shares 192.8 190.7 160.0 191.7 159.3 Basic earnings per common share - 0.87 - 1.24 - 0.46 - 2.09 - 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.76 - 1.19 - 0.44 - 1.95 - 0.41

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 8 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation* THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED $ Millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024(1) Numerator Net earnings attributable to Coherent Corp. on non-GAAP basis - 248.2 - 220.9 - 184.8 - 469.1 - 323.1 Deduct Series B redeemable preferred dividends (1.6 - (33.5 - (32.3 - (35.1 - (64.1 - Basic earnings available to common shareholders - 246.6 - 187.5 - 152.6 - 434.0 - 259.0 Effect of dilutive securities Add back Series B Preferred Stock dividends - 1.6 - 33.5 - - - 35.1 - - Diluted earnings available to common shareholders - 248.2 - 220.9 - 152.6 - 469.1 - 259.0 Denominator Weighted average shares 167.5 156.2 154.8 161.8 154.2 Effect of dilutive securities: Common stock equivalents 5.5 4.6 5.2 5.0 5.1 Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock 19.8 29.9 - 24.8 - Diluted weighted average common shares 192.8 190.7 160.0 191.7 159.3 Basic earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis - 1.47 - 1.20 - 0.99 - 2.68 - 1.68 Diluted earnings per common share on non-GAAP basis - 1.29 - 1.16 - 0.95 - 2.45 - 1.63

*Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(1) During the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Company refined its methodology to report non-GAAP measures. The change does not impact the Company's financial position, cash flows, or GAAP consolidated results of operations. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release have been recast to conform to the current presentation.