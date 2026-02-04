Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), today reported a net loss of $95,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $40,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a linked-quarter basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by $220,000, compared to net income of $125,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(0.03) for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.01) for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.04 for the third quarter of 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net losses totaled $29,000, compared to net losses of $112,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(0.01) for 2025, compared to $(0.04) for 2024.

Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 reflect a period of strategic repositioning, operational restructuring, and targeted investments designed to improve long-term profitability and shareholder value. During 2025, the Company executed a series of initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet, enhance revenue-generating capabilities, improve operating efficiency, and reduce structural costs.

While certain strategic actions taken during the year, particularly in the fourth quarter, resulted in elevated non-recurring expenses that temporarily pressured earnings, management believes these investments should make a meaningful improvement to the Company's earnings capacity going forward. Earnings momentum improved during the second half of the year, and the Company enter 2026 with stronger liquidity, improving margin trends, disciplined credit performance, and a more scalable operating platform.

Management views 2025 as an inflection year, marking the transition from balance sheet stabilization to earnings improvement, and as the foundation for a multi-year balance sheet optimization strategy focused on disciplined growth and an improved mix of shorter-duration, higher-yielding assets. As this strategy progresses, management expects operating leverage and returns to improve beginning in 2026 and continuing over the medium term.

"2025 was a year of deliberate repositioning for our Company," said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We focused on strengthening our balance sheet, enhancing our funding profile, and investing in capabilities that position us for improved earnings performance as we move forward."

2025 Year and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net interest margin expansion - Net interest margin improved during 2025 as the balance sheet continued to shift toward higher-yielding loans and away from lower-yielding cash and securities, reflecting disciplined balance sheet management in a competitive rate environment. Net interest margin increased from 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year improvement of 16 basis points. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, net interest margin was 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Management believes additional margin expansion opportunities exist over time as loan growth continues to represent a greater proportion of earning assets.

Loan growth and relationship expansion - Total loans increased during 2025, driven primarily by commercial real estate and commercial and industrial lending, reflecting continued progress in attracting higher-value business relationships. Total loans increased from $205.2 million at December 31, 2024 to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $26.0 million or 12.7%, supported by expanded product capabilities and targeted commercial relationship development.

At December 31, 2025, the Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 69.6%, compared to 66.4% at December 31, 2024, and remained below industry peer averages. This reflects a balance sheet that continues to be conservatively positioned with a higher proportion of liquidity and investment securities. As the Bank continues to grow, management expects to deploy a greater share of funding into loans, reducing reliance on lower-yielding assets and creating an opportunity to improve net interest margin and overall profitability over time.

Strong deposit franchise and liquidity - Deposits remained stable and diversified throughout 2025, supporting strong on-balance-sheet liquidity. Total deposits were $332.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $309.2 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7.5% or $23.2 million.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $104.2 million at December 31, 2025, representing 31% of total deposits, providing a low-cost funding base that supports margin stability and funding flexibility in a competitive rate environment. Management continues to view growth in operating and noninterest-bearing deposit relationships as a core strategic priority.

At December 31, 2025, wholesale funding remained modest, consisting of $10.2 million in brokered deposits and $4.0 million in FHLB advances, or 3.9% of total assets compared to $30.0 million in FHLB advances outstanding at December 31, 2024, or 8.4% of total assets. This reduction in wholesale funding strengthens the Bank's core funding profile and enhances the Bank's ability to support future loan growth and improve earning asset mix over time, while maintaining prudent funding diversification.

Solid asset quality - Asset quality metrics remained solid throughout 2025, reflecting continued focus on credit administration and risk management. Non-performing loans totaled 0.54% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 1.17% of total loans at year-end 2025 and represented approximately 216% of non-performing loans, a level management believes remains prudent and conservative given portfolio composition, collateral coverage, and current economic conditions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Bank's provision for credit losses of $216,000 was primarily due to provisioning for $15.9 million of loan growth from $215.3 million at September 30, 2025 to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025.

Mortgage banking platform added - In August 2025, the Bank completed the acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage Incorporated("VAWM"), adding mortgage banking capabilities that expand product offerings and provide recurring fee-based income opportunities. Since the Bank's purchase, VAWM generated pre-tax income of $98,000, contributing to non-interest income growth and providing a foundation for expanded fee revenue in future periods.

Expanded products to attract higher-value customers - Over the past 18 months, the Bank introduced and enhanced several products aimed at attracting higher-dollar consumer and business relationships, including expanded ACH services, enhanced online and mobile banking capabilities, online wire services, mobile deposit capture, and reciprocal deposit solutions through IntraFi. These enhancements supported growth in operating accounts and strengthened the Bank's ability to compete for full-relationship business customers through year-end 2025.

Operating efficiency initiatives implemented - During 2025, the Company implemented an early retirement program and selective headcount reductions designed to align staffing levels with strategic priorities and improve operating leverage. Full-time equivalent employees decreased from 89 at December 31, 2024 to 69 at December 31, 2025, positioning the Bank to reallocate resources toward technology investments, revenue growth initiatives, and long-term operating efficiency. Certain severance and professional costs associated with these actions were incurred during 2025, while the full benefit of these initiatives is expected to be realized in future periods.

Leadership team strengthened - Over the past 18 months, the Company has continued to strengthen its executive management team. During 2025, Jeffrey Welch joined as Chief Credit Officer and Todd Capitani joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing experience in growing and scaling community banks. Also, the Bank hired a new Director of Human Resources, Cathy Dombroski. In addition, the Bank recognized two strong performing executive team members with promotions, Jonathan Shearin, Chief Lending Officer was promoted to Senior Vice President, and Donna Smith, Director of Branch and Deposit Operations was promoted to Executive Vice President, further enhancing leadership continuity, institutional knowledge, and execution capabilities. With a solid foundation in place, management believes the organization is well positioned to transition from building the foundation to executing on the Bank's strategic growth initiatives.

Regulatory transition lowers future cost structure - During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed its transition from the NASDAQ to the OTCQX® Best Market and deregistered from reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While this transition resulted in one-time professional and listing costs, management expects these actions to reduce ongoing annual compliance costs by approximately $200,000, improving operating leverage in future periods. Management believes the OTCQX provides a liquid and appropriate trading platform for a company of the Bank's size, aligning regulatory requirements with the Company's scale and allowing management to focus more fully on executing strategic initiatives and driving long-term performance.

Operating Results

Operating results during 2025 reflected improving core performance and the impact of strategic actions taken during the year. Net interest income benefited from continued net interest margin expansion, driven by loan growth, improved earning asset mix, and disciplined balance sheet management. Non-interest income increased during the year, supported by the acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage Incorporated ("VAWM"), which contributed positively to results following the acquisition.

Noninterest expense levels during 2025 included non-recurring items related to organizational restructuring, professional services, regulatory transition costs, and strategic investments in infrastructure and product capabilities. Management believes these actions position the Company for improved operating leverage, with expense levels expected to normalize as the benefits of these initiatives are realized over time.

Capital Position

Capital levels at December 31, 2025 remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, providing capacity to support near-term balance sheet growth. As the Company continues to execute its multi-year balance sheet optimization strategy, management intends growth to be funded primarily through core deposit expansion and balance sheet management, while remaining open to potential capital actions that could further support loan growth and improve returns over time.

"Throughout 2025, we focused on building the foundation necessary to grow assets, improve earnings, and create long-term value for our shareholders," said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While some of the actions we took resulted in short-term costs, we believe they materially improve our operating efficiency, revenue capabilities, leadership depth, and long-term earnings capacity. With a strong liquidity position, disciplined credit performance, and an expanded set of products and services, we believe the Company is well positioned as we enter 2026."

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with six branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - 5 QUARTERS (dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 1,777 - 2,359 - 1,677 - 1,792 - 2,012 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,728 9,868 10,991 21,884 22,452 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,505 12,227 12,668 23,676 24,464 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 103,469 104,141 104,566 106,623 107,949 Restricted equity securities, at cost 441 251 869 1,201 1,671 Loans 231,221 215,320 213,362 207,393 205,219 Less: Allowance for credit losses (2,716 - (2,568 - (2,587 - (2,689 - (2,839 - Loans, net 228,505 212,752 210,775 204,704 202,380 Premises and equipment, net 2,393 2,463 2,575 2,609 2,678 Bank owned life insurance 9,012 8,966 8,921 8,877 8,834 Deferred tax assets, net 7,524 7,475 8,102 8,088 8,548 Accrued interest receivable 1,288 1,340 1,206 1,243 1,345 Accrued taxes receivable - 310 271 159 148 Prepaid expenses 400 434 386 474 471 Goodwill 317 317 - - - Other assets 1,062 1,118 382 319 468 Total Assets - 359,916 - 351,794 - 350,721 - 357,973 - 358,956 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits - 104,158 - 107,368 - 107,027 - 104,487 - 100,747 Interest-bearing deposits 228,224 221,701 210,289 212,770 208,442 Total Deposits 332,382 329,069 317,316 317,257 309,189 Short-term borrowings 4,000 - 13,000 20,000 30,000 Defined pension liability 342 341 340 338 330 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,767 1,655 1,132 1,197 1,620 Total Liabilities 338,491 331,065 331,788 338,792 341,139 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares 2,920 2,920 2,901 2,901 2,901 Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,900,681 2,900,681 Additional paid-in capital 11,119 11,119 11,037 11,037 11,037 Deferred Compensation, Restricted Stock (81 - (84 - - - - Retained earnings 22,852 22,948 22,823 23,035 22,882 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") (15,385 - (16,174 - (17,828 - (17,792 - (19,003 - Total Stockholders' Equity 21,425 20,729 18,933 19,181 17,817 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 359,916 - 351,794 - 350,721 - 357,973 - 358,956

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME - 5 QUARTERS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans - 3,181 - 3,126 - 2,909 - 2,709 - 2,851 Interest and dividends on securities 702 719 732 745 773 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 82 92 236 175 332 Total Interest Income 3,965 3,937 3,877 3,629 3,956 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,132 1,044 942 840 818 Interest on short-term borrowings 25 62 199 225 375 Total Interest Expense 1,157 1,106 1,141 1,065 1,193 Net Interest Income 2,808 2,831 2,736 2,564 2,763 Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 216 44 79 (621 - 58 Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 2,592 2,787 2,657 3,185 2,705 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 41 37 34 31 42 Mortgage Commissions 372 191 - - - Other fees and commissions 208 297 142 131 245 Income on life insurance 45 45 44 43 45 Total Noninterest Income 666 570 220 205 332 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,848 1,865 2,026 1,827 1,708 Occupancy and equipment expenses 275 248 256 309 330 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 526 478 278 384 346 Data processing and item processing services 283 219 224 257 260 FDIC insurance costs 46 46 44 41 42 Advertising and marketing related expenses 50 45 30 36 29 Loan collection costs (12 - 19 7 46 13 Telephone costs 37 20 25 38 44 Other expenses 411 330 362 329 360 Total Noninterest Expenses 3,464 3,270 3,252 3,267 3,132 Income (loss) before income taxes (206 - 87 (375 - 123 (95 - Income tax benefit (111 - (38 - (163 - (30 - (55 - Net income (loss) - (95 - - 125 - (212 - - 153 - (40 - Earnings (loss) per common share (1) - (0.03 - - 0.04 - (0.07 - - 0.05 - (0.01 - (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans - 11,925 - 10,498 Interest and dividends on securities 2,898 3,379 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 585 1,335 Total Interest Income 15,408 15,212 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,958 2,533 Interest on short-term borrowings 511 1,738 Total Interest Expense 4,469 4,271 Net Interest Income 10,939 10,941 Provision (release) of credit loss allowance (282 - 954 Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 11,221 9,987 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 143 150 Mortgage Commissions 563 - Other fees and commissions 778 829 Income on life insurance 177 178 Total Noninterest Income 1,661 1,157 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 7,566 6,580 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,088 1,325 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 1,666 1,115 Data processing and item processing services 983 1,016 FDIC insurance costs 177 161 Advertising and marketing related expenses 161 117 Loan collection costs 60 25 Telephone costs 120 154 Other expenses 1,432 1,288 Total Noninterest Expenses 13,253 11,781 Income (loss) before income taxes (371 - (637 - Income tax benefit (342 - (525 - Net income (loss) - (29 - - (112 - Earnings (loss) per common share(1) - (0.01 - - (0.04 - (1)Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Selected Balance Sheet Data Assets - 359,916 - 351,794 - 350,721 - 357,973 - 358,956 - 359,916 - 358,956 Investment securities 103,469 104,141 104,566 106,623 107,949 103,469 107,949 Gross loans 231,221 215,320 213,362 207,393 205,219 231,221 205,219 Goodwill 317 317 - - - 317 - Noninterest-bearing deposits 104,158 107,368 107,027 104,487 100,747 104,158 100,747 Interest-bearing deposits 228,224 221,701 210,289 212,770 208,442 228,224 208,442 Borrowings 4,000 - 13,000 20,000 30,000 4,000 30,000 AOCL (15,385 - (16,174 - (17,828 - (17,792 - (19,003 - (15,385 - (19,003 - Stockholders' equity 21,425 20,729 18,933 19,181 17,817 21,425 17,817 Summary Income Statement Interest income 3,965 3,937 3,877 3,629 3,956 15,408 15,212 Interest expense 1,157 1,106 1,141 1,065 1,193 4,469 4,271 Net Interest Income 2,808 2,831 2,736 2,564 2,763 10,939 10,941 Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 216 44 79 (621 - 58 (282 - 954 Noninterest income 666 570 220 205 332 1,661 1,157 Salary and employee benefits 1,848 1,865 2,026 1,827 1,708 7,566 6,580 Operating Expenses 1,616 1,405 1,226 1,440 1,424 5,687 5,201 Noninterest expenses 3,464 3,270 3,252 3,267 3,132 13,253 11,781 Income (loss) before income taxes (206 - 87 (375 - 123 (95 - (371 - (637 - Income tax benefit (111 - (38 - (163 - (30 - (55 - (342 - (525 - Net income (loss) - (95 - - 125 - (212 - - 153 - (40 - - (29 - - (112 - Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") income (loss) - 10 - 131 - (296 - - (498 - - (37 - - (653 - - 317 Earnings (loss) per common share(1) - (0.03 - - 0.04 (0.07 - 0.05 (0.01 - (0.01 - (0.04 - Weighted average shares outstanding 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,900,681 2,900,681 2,916,970 2,893,871 Average Balances Assets - 354,743 - 353,651 - 356,587 - 353,308 - 366,888 - 354,569 - 363,994 Investment securities 125,734 127,918 130,343 132,805 136,868 129,200 148,037 Loans 220,069 216,263 208,951 205,868 204,703 212,788 192,646 Deposits 328,709 326,906 317,647 312,031 314,046 321,323 309,838 Borrowings 2,441 5,286 17,824 20,215 30,323 11,442 32,721 Stockholders' equity 21,498 19,452 19,780 19,257 20,664 19,962 19,169 GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Capital and Capital Ratios (Bank)(2) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.80 - 14.82 - 14.91 - 15.42 - 15.15 - 13.80 - 15.15 - Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 13.80 - 14.82 - 14.91 - 15.42 - 15.15 - 13.80 - 15.15 - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.49 - 9.67 - 9.59 - 9.71 - 9.97 - 9.49 - 9.97 - Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.94 - 15.96 - 16.06 - 16.60 - 16.40 - 14.94 - 16.40 - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital - 35,555 - 36,204 - 36,449 - 36,639 - 36,481 - 35,555 - 36,481 Tier 1 Regulatory Capital - 35,555 - 36,204 - 36,449 - 36,639 - 36,481 - 35,555 - 36,481 Total Regulatory Capital - 38,482 - 38,987 - 39,281 - 39,438 - 39,496 - 38,482 - 39,496 Capital Ratios (Company) Common Equity Ratio 5.95 - 5.89 - 5.40 - 5.36 - 4.96 - 5.95 - 4.96 - Tangible Capital Ratio(3) 5.87 - 5.81 - 5.40 - 5.36 - 4.96 - 5.87 - 4.96 - Performance Ratios Return on average assets ("ROAA") -0.11 - 0.14 - -0.24 - 0.18 - -0.04 - -0.01 - -0.03 - PTPP ROAA 0.01 - 0.15 - -0.33 - -0.57 - -0.04 - -0.18 - 0.09 - Return on average common equity ("ROACE") -1.75 - 2.55 - -4.30 - 3.22 - -0.77 - -0.15 - -0.58 - PTPP ROACE 0.18 - 2.67 - -6.00 - -10.49 - -0.71 - -3.27 - 1.65 - Efficiency ratio(4) 99.71 - 96.15 - 110.01 - 117.98 - 101.20 - 105.18 - 97.38 - Net operating expense ratio(5) 3.15 - 3.05 - 3.40 - 3.47 - 3.05 - 3.27 - 2.92 - Loan Yields 5.73 - 5.73 - 5.58 - 5.34 - 5.54 - 5.60 - 5.45 - Yield on earning assets 4.44 - 4.40 - 4.33 - 4.13 - 4.27 - 4.32 - 4.15 - Cost of funds 1.39 - 1.32 - 1.36 - 1.30 - 1.38 - 1.34 - 1.25 - Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.06 - 1.97 - 1.99 - 1.89 - 1.98 - 1.98 - 1.85 - Net interest margin 3.14 - 3.17 - 3.05 - 2.92 - 2.98 - 3.07 - 2.98 - Net interest margin - FTE 3.21 - 3.24 - 3.13 - 3.00 - 3.06 - 3.15 - 3.06 - Dividends Paid - - - - - - - - - 288 - - - 865 Cash dividends declared per share - - - - 0.10 - 0.30 Tangible book value per share(3) 7.23 6.99 6.53 6.61 6.14 7.23 6.14 Book value per share - 7.34 - 7.10 - 6.53 - 6.61 - 6.14 - 7.34 - 6.14 Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,900,681 2,900,681 2,919,695 2,900,681 GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) At And For The Three Months Ended At And For The Year Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Asset Quality and Liquidity Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") 2,716 2,568 2,587 2,689 2,839 2,716 2,839 Nonaccrual loans 1,256 1,201 1,066 1,135 360 1,256 360 90+past due and accruing - - - - - - - Restructured loans(6) - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 1,256 1,201 1,066 1,135 360 1,256 360 Other Real Estate Owned - - - - - - - Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 1,256 1,201 1,066 1,135 360 1,256 360 ACL to gross loans 1.17 - 1.19 - 1.21 - 1.30 - 1.38 - 1.17 - 1.38 - NPLs to gross loans 0.54 - 0.56 - 0.50 - 0.55 - 0.18 - 0.54 - 0.18 - ACL to nonperforming loans 216.2 - 213.8 - 242.7 - 236.9 - 788.6 - 216.2 - 788.6 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) - 71 - 94 - 45 - 4 - (20 - - 214 162 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to avg. loans 0.13 - 0.17 - 0.09 - 0.01 - -0.04 - 0.10 - 0.08 - NPAs to Assets 0.35 - 0.34 - 0.30 - 0.32 - 0.10 - 0.35 - 0.10 - Loans to Deposits 69.6 - 65.4 - 67.2 - 65.4 - 66.4 - 69.6 - 66.4 - (1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares. (2) The Company and Bank are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Management has determined that the Company's risk-based capital ratios are not materially different than the Bank's and the Company's regulatory ratios are not reflected in the table. (3) Tangible book value and tangible capital ratios exclude goodwill of $317 thousand (4) The efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) The net operating expense ratio is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets. (6) These are restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty that are not included in nonaccrual status.



