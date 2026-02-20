Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Retirement of Board Chair John Demyan and Appointment of New Board Chair Jay Baldwin

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), announced today that current board member and local business leader, Jay Baldwin, has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Baldwin succeeds John "Jack" E. Demyan who announced his retirement at the February 19, 2026, meeting of the Glen Burnie Bancorp Board of Directors. Demyan retires after serving as Chair since 1996 and will continue his service as a board member. In recognition of his decades of dedicated service to the Company, the board bestowed Demyan with the honorary title Chairman Emeritus. Thomas "Tommy" Clocker also announced his intention to retire effective May 14, 2026. Clocker has served as a director since 1995.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Company for more than three decades," said Demyan. "During this time, the Bank has shown strength, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to our local community. I have worked closely with Jay since he joined the board in 2024 and I am confident that under his leadership, The Bank of Glen Burnie will continue to be a vibrant and growing part of our community. I look forward to spending more time with my family in South Carolina during retirement and will remain engaged with our board in my new role."

"On behalf of the board, I thank Jack and Tommy for their years of distinguished service and dedication and wish them well in their retirement," said Mark C. Hanna, President and CEO. "I am proud of what we have accomplished since I assumed the role of President and CEO in 2023. I am confident that our board has selected a new Chair that will honor our commitment to the history of the Bank while propelling us forward into a new dynamic era focused on innovation and growth that maintains a community-centered focus that drives future opportunities and delivers long-term value for all stakeholders - our clients, our communities, and our shareholders."

A native of Anne Arundel County and alumnus of the University of Maryland, Baldwin has served as the President and CEO of Reliable Contracting Company, Inc., since 2002 and grew the business into one of Maryland's largest site work, road, and highway construction companies. In addition, Jay founded Reliable Commercial Construction and Reliable Real Estate Services and is active in several other successful local businesses. During his career, Jay has been widely recognized as a business and philanthropic leader in Anne Arundel County and the State of Maryland.

"Jay's leadership and entrepreneurial skills, along with his business acumen, history of success, and stellar reputation in the community make him the ideal person to take the helm of an invigorated board," continued Hanna. "Since joining the board, Jay has made a meaningful impact, and I look forward to the continued momentum as we work to execute a strategic plan focused on growth and operational excellence."

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a locally owned community bank with six branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



