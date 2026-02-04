Orange County Bancorp Inc.: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for Fiscal 2025

Net Income increased $13.7 million, or 49.3%, to $41.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024

Net Interest Margin grew 35 basis points to 4.18% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 3.83% for the year ended December 31, 2024

Net Interest Margin also grew 66 basis points to 4.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 3.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Total Loans increased $134.5 million, or 7.4%, to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2025 as compared to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024

Total Deposits increased $157.0 million, or 7.3%, to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.2 billion at year-end 2024

Book value per share grew $4.92, or 30.1%, to $21.27 at December 31, 2025, from $16.35 at December 31, 2024

Trust and investment advisory income rose $1.9 million, or 15.2%, to $14.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $12.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024





MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. ("OIA"), today announced net income of $12.4 million, or $0.93 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025. This compares with net income of $7.2 million, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in earnings per share, basic and diluted, was due primarily to increases in net interest income and total noninterest income as well as a reduction in noninterest expense offset by an increase in provision for credit losses during the current period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $41.6 million, or $3.33 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $27.9 million, or $2.47 per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Book value per share grew $4.92, or 30.1%, from $16.35 at December 31, 2024 to $21.27 at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased $5.03, or 31.8%, from $15.80 at December 31, 2024 to $20.83 at December 31, 2025 (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below for additional detail). These increases were due to earnings growth during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and a reduction of unrealized losses in the available for sale securities ("AFS") portfolio coupled with net proceeds of approximately $43 million from completion of a follow-on common stock offering during the second quarter of 2025.

"I am pleased to announce momentum we saw through the first three quarters of 2025 continued through year end," said Orange County Bancorp President and CEO Michael Gilfeather, "resulting in record earnings of $12.4 million, or $0.93 per basic and diluted share, and $41.6 million, or $3.33 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. These figures represent a $5.3 million, or 73.5%, increase in net income over the same quarter last year and $2.4 million, or 24.1%, increase over $10.0 million of net income last quarter. I am equally pleased they represent material contributions from every division of the Bank.

Total loans grew $14.6 million during the fourth quarter, and a solid $134.5 million, or 7.4%, for the full year as we continued to prudently manage credit in today's interest rate environment. This increased our loan portfolio from $1.8 billion at the end of 2024 to $2.0 billion at year end 2025, a figure we aspired to just a handful of years ago. Loan growth was supported by strong economic activity in the region in which we operate, but remains subject to market volatility and broad macro and geopolitical risks. As such, we continue to employ cautious underwriting standards with new loans. The average yield on our loan portfolio was 6.24% and 6.11% for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively, up 28 basis points, or 4.7%, and 10 basis points, or 1.7%, respectively from the same periods last year.

Deposit growth, specifically its composition and cost, was even more impressive. Total deposits grew $31.5 million, or 1.4%, for the fourth quarter, and $157.0 million, or 7.3%, for the full year, respectively, to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2025. The majority of this came in the form of lower cost deposits, as we focused internal efforts on organic deposit growth and sought to reduce our use of brokered funding. Our average cost of deposits for fourth quarter 2025 was 1.11%, down 19 basis points, or 14.6%, from fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2025 average cost of deposits was down 10 basis points, or 7.6%, versus full year 2024.

Not surprisingly, our continued loan and deposit growth and improved funding mix combined to bolster net interest margin for both the full year and fourth quarter. Net interest margin of 4.18% for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 35 basis points, or 9.1%, over the prior year, while the 4.44% margin for the current quarter represents an 18 basis points, or 4.2% increase and 66 basis point, or 17.5%, increase over the prior quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively.

Wealth Management, which includes our trust and investment advisory businesses, also maintained its growth with a healthy contribution to our income. For the year and quarter ended December 31, 2025, trust and investment advisory income rose $1.9 million, or 15.2%, to $14.1 million and $451 thousand, or 13.7%, to $3.7 million as compared to the same periods the prior year, respectively. While growth in AUM stemmed in part from favorable equity market returns, focused efforts in our private bank initiative also continued to attract new customers and assets. I have repeatedly referred to wealth management as a highly valued component of our long-term strategy. We will continue to support its growth through services that enable us to capture an even greater share of our clients' business and investment assets over time.

Though unsurprised by record earnings given years of planning and investment, I continue to be impressed by the power of our regional bank strategy to drive performance over time. And while realistic about risks and uncertainty confronting our industry, we continue to believe our seasoned and experienced team's deep client relationships and ability to adapt as challenges - and opportunities - present themselves, remain key to our long-term success. This gives me pride in our most recent results and even greater confidence in our future. As always, I thank our committed employees and our customers and shareholders for their continued confidence and support."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 73.5%, from net income of $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase represents a combination of increased net interest income and noninterest income as well as a reduction in noninterest expense offset by an increased provision for credit losses over the same quarter last year. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $41.6 million, as compared to $27.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase reflects the continued effect of net interest income growth combined with increased non-interest income as well as a reduced provision for credit losses during 2025 as compared to the prior year. The improvement in the provision for credit losses during 2025 as compared to 2024 was the result of lower specific reserves associated with nonperforming loans. The increase in non-interest income includes the recognition of a gain associated with the sale of a branch location coupled with a Bank Owned Life Insurance gain related to policy proceeds from a death benefit.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income rose $5.3 million, or 22.8%, to $28.3 million, versus $23.1 million during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a $3.3 million increase in interest and fees on loans during the current period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest income reached $104.1 million, representing an increase of $12.3 million, or 13.4%, over the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Total interest income rose $3.1 million, or 9.7%, to $35.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $32.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase reflected a 12.0% growth in interest and fees associated with loans and a 2.1% increase in interest on Federal Funds Sold and other assets. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total interest income rose $7.8 million, or 6.1%, to $135.0 million as compared to $127.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, to $7.0 million, as compared to $9.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the continued reduction of interest costs associated with lower FHLB advances and borrowings as well as brokered deposits due to increased customer deposit levels during the quarter. Interest expense associated with FHLB advances drawn and other borrowings during the current quarter totaled $264 thousand as compared to $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense related to time deposits totaled $958 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $1.7 million during fourth quarter 2024. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total interest expense fell $4.5 million, to $30.9 million, as compared to $35.5 million for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to a net recovery of $51 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The current quarter provision included a charge-off of certain commercial and industrial loans and specific reserves associated with certain non-accrual loans as well as loan growth during the quarter. The 2024 recovery was due primarily to slower loan growth during the 2024 fourth quarter combined with the effect of lower reserves associated with certain types of loans closed during fourth quarter 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.45% as of December 31, 2025 versus 1.44% as of December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $7.8 million as compared to $9.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 did include a credit provision associated with the recovery of $1.9 million related to Signature Bank subordinated debt which was previously written off. No reserves for investment securities were recorded during the twelve months of 2025 or 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income rose $383 thousand, or 8.9%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The growth included increased fee income in each of the Company's fee income categories, including investment advisory income, trust income, and service charges on deposit accounts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $7.2 million, to $23.2 million, as compared to $16.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The twelve month period in 2025 also included BOLI proceeds of $3.6 million and $932 thousand of insurance proceeds related to a claim for a previous fraudulent incident as well as a $1.2 million gain related to the sale of a branch location, partially offset by a $568 thousand loss connected to a $15 million repositioning of our investment securities portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a decrease of $655 thousand, or 3.6%, as compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense for the current three-month period was mainly due to expenses in fourth quarter 2024 related to a fraudulent incident at one of our branches as well as costs associated with litigation related to a nonperforming loan participation. Our efficiency ratio improved to 53.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 67.4% for the same period in 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, our efficiency ratio also improved to 53.4% from 60.5% for the same period in 2024. Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 reached $67.9 million, reflecting a $2.7 million increase over noninterest expense of $65.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Company continues to invest in growth, primarily within salaries and benefits, occupancy costs, information technology, deposit insurance, and other operating expenses.

Income Tax Expense

Provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $1.2 million, as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024. The reduction in tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2025 was related to timing items adjusted for year end estimates. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the provision for income taxes was $9.9 million, as compared to $6.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase for the twelve month period of 2025 was due to higher income before income taxes. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 was 9.0%, as compared to 20.1% for the same period in 2024. Our effective tax rate for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 was 19.3%, as compared to 19.9% for the same period in 2024.

Financial Condition

Total consolidated assets increased $149.5 million, or approximately 6.0%, during 2025 to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025. Growth of the balance sheet included increases in cash, loans, and deposits offset by paydowns of borrowings during the current twelve-month period.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $150.3 million at December 31, 2024, to $204.2 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of approximately $53.9 million, or 35.9%. This increase resulted primarily from increases in deposit balances and managed loan growth which elevated cash levels while reducing short-term borrowings.

Total investment securities decreased $28.2 million, or 6.2%, from $453.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease continues to be driven primarily by investment maturities and paydowns during the twelve months of 2025.

Total loans increased $134.5 million, or 7.4%, from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024 to $2.0 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $118.0 million related to commercial real estate loans, $18.3 million increase in commercial real estate construction loans, and a $7.2 million increase in commercial and industrial loans as well as a $5.3 million increase in home equity loans offset by decreases in the residential real estate and consumer loan categories during 2025.

Total deposits increased $157.0 million, reaching $2.3 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was due primarily to $74.5 million of growth in non-interest bearing demand accounts, an $88.5 million increase in interest bearing demand accounts, and an $88.4 million increase in savings accounts. The increases in deposit accounts were offset by a $32.4 million decrease in money market accounts as well as a $62.0 million decrease in certificates of deposit, mainly associated with brokered deposits utilized by the Bank for short term funding purposes. Deposit composition at December 31, 2025 included 49.6% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remained stable and represented approximately 46% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, as compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Total FHLBNY borrowings decreased by $113.5 million, or 91.9%, to $10.0 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to $123.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings was driven by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth in 2025 and allowed for paydown of borrowings while maintaining strong levels of cash at December 31, 2025. The decrease in borrowings reflects a strategic focus on actively managing liquidity sources and opportunities to reduce funding costs.

Stockholders' equity increased approximately $98.8 million during 2025, reaching $284.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $185.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due to the combination of a common stock offering which netted approximately $43 million, earnings of $41.6 million, and a decrease in unrealized losses of $19.9 million on the market value of investment securities within the Company's equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI"), net of taxes.

At December 31, 2025, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 12.67%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 17.33%, and total capital to risk weighted assets was 18.58%.

Wealth Management

At December 31, 2025, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, held $1.9 billion in assets under management or advisory, as compared to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024, a 5.9% increase. Trust and investment advisory income for the year ended December 31, 2025 reached $14.1 million, representing an increase of 15.2%, or $1.9 million, as compared to $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The breakdown of trust and investment advisory assets as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, is as follows:

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. SUMMARY OF AUM/AUA (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands) At December 31, 2025 At December 31, 2024 Amount Percent Amount Percent Investment Assets Under Management & Advisory - 1,184,317 62.73 - - 1,105,143 61.99 - Trust Asset Under Administration & Management 703,544 37.27 - 677,723 38.01 - Total - 1,887,861 100.00 - - 1,782,866 100.00 -

Loan Quality

At December 31, 2025, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $11.1 million, or 0.57% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented $11.1 million of loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans continues to represent several different loans which experienced payment disruption during 2025 and remain non-performing and in non-accrual status at year end.

Liquidity

Management believes the Bank has the necessary liquidity to meet normal business needs. The Bank uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity position. These include short term investments, cash from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits exceeding $250,000, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's cash and due from banks totaled $204.2 million. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised mainly of US Government agency and treasury securities, Small Business Administration loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds. Although the portfolio generates interest income for the Bank, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and funding. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's investment in securities available for sale was $425.3 million, of which $126.3 million was not pledged as collateral or specifically designated to any borrowings. Additionally, as of December 31, 2025, the Bank's overnight advance line capacity at the FHLBNY was $652.7 million, of which $87.4 million was used to collateralize municipal deposits and $10.0 million was utilized for long term advances. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the FHLBNY was $555.3 million. The Bank also maintains additional borrowing capacity of $20 million with other correspondent banks. Additional funding is available to the Bank through the discount window lending by the Federal Reserve. The combined availability at the Federal Reserve, between the Discount Window and the BIC program, was approximately $228.4 million. At December 31, 2025, the Bank was not utilizing any available funding from the Federal Reserve.

The Bank also considers brokered deposits an element of its overall deposit strategy. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had brokered deposit arrangements with various terms totaling approximately $130.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, stockholders' equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share. December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands except for share data) Tangible Common Equity: Total stockholders' equity - 284,364 - 185,531 Adjustments: Goodwill (5,359 - (5,359 - Other intangible assets (535 - (821 - Tangible common equity - 278,470 - 179,351 Common shares outstanding 13,368,447 11,350,158 Book value per common share - 21.27 - 16.35 Tangible book value per common share - 20.83 - 15.80 Tangible Assets Total assets - 2,659,377 - 2,509,927 Adjustments: Goodwill (5,359 - (5,359 - Other intangible assets (535 - (821 - Tangible assets - 2,653,483 - 2,503,747 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.49 - 7.16 - NOTE: Share data and related information has been adjusted for the effect of the 2 for 1 stock split in January 2025

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.7 billion in total assets. Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, inflation, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures, credit risk management, asset-liability management, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical conflicts, public health issues, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For further information:

Michael Lesler

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

mlesler@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: (845) 341-5111

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 204,232 - 150,334 Investment securities - available-for-sale 419,406 443,775 (Amortized cost $472,097 at December 31, 2025 and $519,567 at December 31, 2024) Restricted investment in bank stocks 5,917 9,716 Loans 1,950,284 1,815,751 Allowance for credit losses (28,335 - (26,077 - Loans, net 1,921,949 1,789,674 Premises and equipment, net 15,482 15,808 Accrued interest receivable 10,383 6,680 Bank owned life insurance 32,578 42,257 Goodwill 5,359 5,359 Intangible assets 535 821 Other assets 43,536 45,503 TOTAL ASSETS - 2,659,377 - 2,509,927 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest bearing - 725,656 - 651,135 Interest bearing - 1,584,717 1,502,224 Total deposits 2,310,373 2,153,359 FHLB advances, short term - 113,500 FHLB advances, long term 10,000 10,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 24,555 19,591 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,085 27,946 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,375,013 2,324,396 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.25 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,376,464 and 11,366,608 issued; 13,368,447 and 11,350,158 outstanding, at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3,344 2,842 Surplus 164,592 120,896 Retained Earnings 164,434 129,919 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (47,807 - (67,751 - Treasury stock, at cost; 8,017 and 16,450 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (199 - (375 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 284,364 185,531 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 2,659,377 - 2,509,927 Share data has been adjusted to reflect the effect of the two-for-one stock split paid during January 2025



ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data) For Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans - 30,541 - 27,263 115,797 - 106,030 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 2,577 2,696 10,613 11,672 Tax exempt 505 582 2,148 2,304 Interest on Federal funds sold and other 1,700 1,665 6,424 7,221 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 35,323 32,206 134,982 127,227 INTEREST EXPENSE Savings and NOW accounts 5,331 5,308 20,977 20,475 Time deposits 958 1,658 6,256 7,399 FHLB advances and borrowings 264 1,932 2,186 6,666 Subordinated notes 429 230 1,507 921 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 6,982 9,128 30,926 35,461 NET INTEREST INCOME 28,341 23,078 104,056 91,766 Provision (recovery) for credit losses - investments

- - - (1,900 - Provision for credit losses - loans 1,557 (51 - 7,748 9,610 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 26,784 23,129 96,308 84,056 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 363 278 1,364 1,015 Trust income 1,729 1,511 6,554 5,511 Investment advisory income 2,005 1,772 7,552 6,738 Investment securities gains(losses) - - (568 - - Earnings on bank owned life insurance 195 264 878 815 Proceeds from bank owned life insurance - - 3,590 - Gain on sale of assets - - 1,236 - Other 396 480 2,542 1,893 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 4,688 4,305 23,148 15,972 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 7,298 7,177 28,394 27,475 Employee benefits 2,415 2,243 9,622 8,938 Occupancy expense 1,272 1,243 5,128 4,790 Professional fees 1,798 1,601 6,191 5,931 Directors' fees and expenses 306 272 1,245 1,053 Computer software expense 1,929 1,761 7,813 5,952 FDIC assessment 330 330 1,320 1,308 Advertising expenses 622 409 1,973 1,575 Advisor expenses related to trust income 24 18 90 113 Telephone expenses 238 181 868 746 Intangible amortization 72 72 286 286 Other 1,507 3,159 4,970 7,043 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 17,811 18,466 67,900 65,210 Income before income taxes 13,661 8,968 51,556 34,818 Provision for income taxes 1,231 1,804 9,942 6,935 NET INCOME - 12,430 - 7,164 41,614 - 27,883 Basic and diluted earnings per share - 0.93 - 0.63 - 3.33 - 2.47 Weighted average shares outstanding 13,340,172 11,322,045 12,508,985 11,303,118 Share data has been adjusted to reflect the effect of the two-for-one stock split paid during January 2025



ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Loans Receivable (net of PPP) - 1,941,218 - 30,539 6.24 - - 1,813,263 - 27,261 5.96 - PPP Loans 129 2 6.15 - 174 2 4.56 - Investment securities 422,023 2,970 2.79 - 456,552 3,207 2.79 - Due from banks 163,654 1,700 4.12 - 143,908 1,665 4.59 - Other 6,558 112 6.78 - 9,033 71 3.12 - Total interest earning assets 2,533,582 35,323 5.53 - 2,422,930 32,206 5.27 - Non-interest earning assets 102,182 94,263 Total assets - 2,635,764 - 2,517,193 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing demand accounts - 426,045 - 723 0.67 - - 339,233 - 402 0.47 - Money market accounts 667,182 3,316 1.97 - 698,335 3,967 2.25 - Savings accounts 346,366 1,292 1.48 - 269,244 939 1.38 - Certificates of deposit 112,787 958 3.37 - 162,610 1,658 4.05 - Total interest-bearing deposits 1,552,380 6,289 1.61 - 1,469,422 6,966 1.88 - FHLB Advances and other borrowings 24,505 264 4.27 - 132,908 1,932 5.77 - Subordinated notes 24,438 429 6.96 - 19,579 230 4.66 - Total interest bearing liabilities 1,601,323 6,982 1.73 - 1,621,909 9,128 2.23 - Non-interest bearing demand accounts 724,664 679,727 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 31,805 25,664 Total liabilities 2,357,792 2,327,300 Total shareholders' equity 277,972 189,893 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,635,764 - 2,517,193 Net interest income - 28,341 - 23,078 Interest rate spread1 3.80 - 3.04 - Net interest margin2 4.44 - 3.78 - Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 158.2 - 149.4 - Notes: 1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Loans Receivable (net of PPP) - 1,895,818 - 115,785 6.11 - - 1,760,057 - 106,022 6.01 - PPP Loans 146 12 8.22 - 192 8 4.16 - Investment securities 427,998 12,213 2.85 - 467,145 13,255 2.83 - Due from banks 157,961 6,424 4.07 - 153,634 7,221 4.69 - Other 6,938 548 7.90 - 8,218 721 8.75 - Total interest earning assets 2,488,861 134,982 5.42 - 2,389,246 127,227 5.31 - Non-interest earning assets 103,142 95,597 Total assets - 2,592,003 - 2,484,843 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing demand accounts - 401,856 - 2,244 0.56 - - 366,103 - 1,751 0.48 - Money market accounts 687,865 - 14,314 2.08 - 670,231 15,199 2.26 - Savings accounts 311,195 - 4,419 1.42 - 254,098 3,525 1.38 - Certificates of deposit 162,991 6,256 3.84 - 168,202 7,399 4.39 - Total interest-bearing deposits 1,563,907 27,233 1.74 - 1,458,634 27,874 1.91 - FHLB Advances and other borrowings 49,584 2,186 4.41 - 126,149 6,666 5.27 - Subordinated notes 21,064 1,507 7.15 - 19,553 921 4.70 - Total interest bearing liabilities 1,634,555 30,926 1.89 - 1,604,336 35,461 2.20 - Non-interest bearing demand accounts 691,456 675,983 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 29,422 26,440 Total liabilities 2,355,433 2,306,759 Total shareholders' equity 236,570 178,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,592,003 - 2,484,843 Net interest income - 104,056 - 91,766 Interest rate spread1 3.53 - 3.11 - Net interest margin2 4.18 - 3.83 - Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 152.3 - 148.9 - Notes: 1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.89 - 1.14 - 1.61 - 1.12 - Return on average equity (1) 17.89 - 15.09 - 17.59 - 15.66 - Interest rate spread (2) 3.80 - 3.04 - 3.53 - 3.11 - Net interest margin (3) 4.44 - 3.78 - 4.18 - 3.83 - Dividend payout ratio (4) 19.32 - 19.76 - 17.13 - 19.05 - Non-interest income to average total assets 0.71 - 0.68 - 0.89 - 0.64 - Non-interest expenses to average total assets 2.70 - 2.93 - 2.62 - 2.62 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 158.22 - 149.39 - 152.27 - 148.92 - At At December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42 - 0.25 - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57 - 0.35 - Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

254.58 - 413.99 - Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.45 - 1.44 - Capital Ratios (5): Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.58 - 15.37 - Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.33 - 14.12 - Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.33 - 14.12 - Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 12.67 - 10.23 -

Notes

(1) Annualized for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods. (3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods. (4) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share. (5) Ratios are for the Bank only.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income - 35,323 - 32,206 - 134,982 - 127,227 Interest expense 6,982 9,128 30,926 35,461 Net interest income 28,341 23,078 104,056 91,766 Provision for credit losses 1,557 (51 - 7,748 7,710 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 26,784 23,129 96,308 84,056 Noninterest income 4,688 4,305 23,148 15,972 Noninterest expenses 17,811 18,466 67,900 65,210 Income before income taxes 13,661 8,968 51,556 34,818 Provision for income taxes 1,231 1,804 9,942 6,935 Net income - 12,430 - 7,164 - 41,614 - 27,883 Basic and diluted earnings per share - 0.93 - 0.63 - 3.33 - 2.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding 13,340,172 11,322,045 12,508,985 11,303,118 At At December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Book value per share - 21.27 - 16.35 Net tangible book value per share (1) - 20.83 - 15.80 Outstanding common shares 13,368,447 11,350,158 Notes: (1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,359 in goodwill and $535, and $821 in other intangible assets for December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. LOAN COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands) At December 31, 2025 At December 31, 2024 Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial (a) - 249,633 12.80 - - 242,390 13.35 - Commercial real estate 1,480,062 75.89 - 1,362,054 75.01 - Commercial real estate construction 99,262 5.09 - 80,993 4.46 - Residential real estate 65,290 3.35 - 74,973 4.13 - Home equity 22,618 1.16 - 17,365 0.96 - Consumer 33,419 1.71 - 37,976 2.09 - Total loans 1,950,284 100.00 - 1,815,751 100.00 - Allowance for loan losses 28,335 26,077 Total loans, net - 1,921,949 - 1,789,674 (a) - Includes PPP loans of: - 124 - 170

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC. DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE (UNAUDITED) (Dollar Amounts in thousands) At December 31, 2025 At December 31, 2024 Amount Percent Average Rate Amount Percent Average Rate Noninterest-bearing demand accounts - 725,656 31.41 - 0.00 - - 651,135 30.24 - 0.00 - Interest bearing demand accounts 419,604 18.16 - 0.72 - 331,115 15.38 - 0.42 - Money market accounts 646,688 27.99 - 1.86 - 679,082 31.54 - 2.15 - Savings accounts 359,415 15.56 - 1.45 - 271,014 12.59 - 1.25 - Certificates of Deposit 159,010 6.88 - 3.46 - 221,013 10.26 - 3.97 - Total - 2,310,373 100.00 - 1.12 - - 2,153,359 100.00 - 1.31 -