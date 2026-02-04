Sun Communities, Inc.: Sun Communities Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Southfield, MI, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced a leadership transition. Effective immediately, following the departure of Mark E. Patten, Fernando Castro-Caratini has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. The Company is conducting a broad search to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Castro-Caratini, who joined Sun in 2016, had been serving as a senior advisor to Sun and previously served as its Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors believes that Mr. Castro-Caratini's deep familiarity with the Company's business, operations, and financial statements and related processes will support the continued successful execution of the Company's strategic priorities.

Mr. Patten's departure was a mutual decision and is not the result of any disagreements related to the Company's financial policies, including any accounting principles and practices, or related to any financial statements or disclosures.

In conjunction with this transition announcement, the Company is reaffirming the 2025 Guidance ranges it provided in its Third Quarter 2025 earnings release on October 29, 2025.

As previously announced, the Company will release Fourth Quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. ET.



About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,680 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

